Global developments
We see risk on correlations playing out this Friday morning too like we have through most of this week. US real rates are steady despite nominal yields being higher as inflation expectations (breakevens) too have moved higher. The dollar is steady against majors. US Q2 GDP was revised slightly lower to 6.6% QoQ from the 6.7% preliminary estimate. Weekly Jobless claims came in at 353k against the expected 350k. The pace of decline in jobless claims has fallen. The focus will be on Fed Chair Powell's speech tonight at 7:30 pm IST for his comments on commencement and progression of taper. US July Personal spending, PCE deflator, and University of Michigan consumer sentiment data due today.
Domestic developments
Equities
The Nifty ended flat on the monthly expiry day yesterday at 16636. US indices ended around 0.5% lower. Asian equities are trading in the green with Shanghai Composite up 0.8% and Hang Seng up 0.6%.
Bonds
The RBI bought Rs 25000crs OF Gsecs under GSAP yesterday. Focus today will be on the Rs 31000crs Gsec auction. Money market rates continue to drift lower. 3y and 5y OIS ended a couple of basis points higher at 4.69% and 5.16% respectively.
USD/INR
USD/INR was bid into a fix but again got resisted around 74.28 and came off subsequently. Some steepening in the forward curve was seen with a 1y forward yield ending 3bps higher at 4.29%. 3m implied ATMF vols continue to drift lower (4.70%) as realized vols are extremely low. Today is the exchange-traded derivative expiry for August contracts.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks toward 74.90. Importers are advised to cover through options. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.20 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
