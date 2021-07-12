Last week was quite unsettling for financial markets, but investor optimism is high at the beginning of the new week. US stocks closed mostly higher last Friday, and Asian indices rallied for relief in Monday's session.
The reasons for investor optimism are real: Major global central banks still maintain a soft stance and are prepared to step up support if the upside momentum wears off. For instance, last week, the Chinese central bank lowered its reserve requirement rate, a policy easing to support an economy that has started to show signs of slowing growth.
ECB President Christine Lagarde said that she would announce new monetary stimulus rules in the next 10 days after winding down the existing emergency measures on Monday morning. She also said that the ECB would follow a renewed monetary policy strategy at its next meeting, which envisages a temporary inflation tolerance above 2%. Potentially, the PBC and ECB moves show that central banks stick to easy policy, which has brought back demand for risky assets.
In contrast to last week's dynamics, we see both strengthening in equities and commodities and weakening in the dollar and other defensive currencies. The VIX fear index is back to 16 after jumping from 15 to 22 late last week. All this confirms the bullish sentiment of the markets.
However, the bulls have an important test. This week kicks off the corporate earnings season, where record year-over-year corporate earnings growth is expected.
Among individual tickers worth mentioning is Richard Branson's successful flight on Virgin Galactic. In the run-up to the flight, which took place on Sunday, there was a strong rally in SPCE, but prices stepped down from the highs on Thursday and Friday.
The lack of a rally in SPCE shares would be a worrying signal that investors have become saturated with the stock. The same could be valid for the whole market, which has put very optimistic expectations in the quotes, which will not be easy to confirm.
It would be ironic if the markets were to enter broad-based profit-taking this week on the back of the highly optimistic expectations. However, central banks have coped very well with their role as the last line of support for the economy.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases towards 1.1850 as US dollar attempts a bounce
EUR/USD is retreating towards the 1.1850 level, as the US dollar attempts a tepid bounce amid a mixed sentiment. The pair faces rejection near 1.1890 and turns south ahead of a big week. Focus remains on the US/EZ CPI, Powell’s testimony due later this week.
GBP/USD stays depressed below 1.3900 amid USD rebound
After rebounding from the low of 1.3756 on Friday, the GBP/USD pair kick off the new trading week on a subdued note, keeping its range below 1.3900. The greenback catches a fresh bid amid looming covid concerns and ahead of the key US consumer data.
Gold struggles to hold $1,800 as US Treasury yields rebound
Gold rises above the $1,800 level extending the previous day’s gain on Monday but failed to preserve the upside momentum. A rebound in US Treasury yields from the lower levels exerted pressure on the yellow metal.
Shiba Inu price eyes 20% gains as ShibaSwap DEX adds three new pairs
Shiba Inu price is hovering above a crucial support floor at $0.000007. SHIB might rally 20% due to the addition of three new pairs to the ShibaSwap decentralized exchange. A failure to reclaim $0.00000625 after a breakdown will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Earnings season is back, can banks boom again?
Another week, another nothing to see here, let's move on to record highs. It was not quite so simple, as the middle of the week gave us a few scares. Earnings season roars back with banks as ever leading the charge.