Notes/Observations

- ECB’s Villeroy remarks caught market attention, noting we are very close to peak rates and that options were open at next meeting, spurring a slight risk on move for equities as case for ECB pause in Sept builds.

- Euro currency saw moderate strength after Swiss CPI came in slightly above estimates YoY but faded lower as European manufacturing PMI data flowed in suggesting the Euro Zone economy was weakening.

- China continued to dribble out stimulus commentary, today focusing on reviving the property sector.

- US jobs release at 08:30 ET, for non-farms, unemployment and avg hourly earnings.

- Asia closed mixed with India Nifty 50 out-performing +0.9%. EU indices are -0.1% to +0.5. US futures are +0.1-0.3%. Gold +0.2%, DXY 0.0%; Commodity: Brent +0.5%, WTI +0.5%, TTF +0.8%; Crypto: BTC -4.5%, ETH -3.6%.

Asia

- China PBoC to cut the Forex RRR by 200bps to 4.00%, effective from Sept 15th (Fri).

- China Aug Caixin PMI Manufacturing: 51.0 v 49.0e (moved back into expansion).

- Australia Aug Final PMI Manufacturing confirmed its 6th month of contraction (49.6 v 49.4 prelim).

- Japan Aug Final PMI Manufacturing confirmed its the 3rd month of contraction (49.6 v v 49.7 prelim).

- Japan Q2 Capital Spending (capex) Y/Y: 4.5% v 8.3%e; Capital Spending (ex-software) Y/Y: 4.4% v 7.5%e.

- Japan Fin Min Suzuki stated that must take necessary measures against energy price increases. Reiterated FX should be determined by the market.

- Hong Markets were closed on Friday due to Typhoon signal 8 warning.

Americas

- Atlanta Fed GDPNow cut its Q3 GDP forecast from 5.9% to 5.6%.

- Ford company said to have made substantial UAW contract offer which included 'significant' pay increases. Ford made a 15% guaranteed combined wage increase and lump sums as well as improved benefits to the UAW. Offered a 9% wage increase through 2027 compared to the 46% wage hike being sought by the UAW union.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.23% at 459.24, FTSE +0.47% at 7,473.76, DAX -0.03% at 15,942.85, CAC-40 +0.12% at 7,325.44, IBEX-35 +0.26% at 9,530.86, FTSE MIB +0.17% at 28,880.00, SMI -0.10% at 11,115.00, S&P 500 Futures +0.25%].

Market focal points/Key themes: European indices open generally mixed but turned generally positive in the early part of the session; Slovakia closed for holiday; sectors trending to the upside include financials and energy; sectors trending lower include real estate and industrials; oil & gas subsector supported after Brent starts its seventh consecutive session in the green; Renold acquires Davidson Chain; focus on upcoming US NFP data release later in the day; no major corporate events expected in the upcoming US session.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: SAS [SAS.SE] +15.5% (earnings), Superdry plc [SDRY.UK] +1.5% (earnings), Fielmann Group [FIE.DE] +3.5% (raises FY23 guidance).

- Healthcare: Roche Holding [ROG.CH] -2.0% (Alecensa phase III met primary endpoint), Biomerieux [BIM.FR] -6.0% (earnings).

- Industrials: Renault [RNO.FR] -3.5%, Volkswagen [VOW3.DE] -3.5% (Tesla unveils new refreshed Model 3 and cuts prices again for existing inventory; UBS downgrades), Aurubis [NDA.DE] -16.0% (identified serious indications of shortfall in metals; believes it has been target of further criminal activity), Salzgitter [SZG.DE] -6.0% (suspends FY23 guidance, awaiting on Aurubis guidance).

- Technology: ASML Holding [ASML.NL] +1.0% (Broadcom results; Samsung is expected to start supplying HBM3 to Nvidia from Q4 2023; Nvidia has so far exclusively sourced the chips from SK Hynix).

Speakers

- ECB’s Villeroy (France) stated that was very close to peak rates and that options were open at next and upcoming rate meetings. Keeping rates high long enough matters more than the level. Far from point where we could consider rate cuts.

- China govt said to be prepared to take more action to revive the property sector. Measures said to include lifting home purchasing curb imposed since 2010 in key cities.

- China’s Pres Xi said to likely to skip the G20 Summit in India on Sept 9-10th (**Note: Pres Biden and China Pres Xi have opportunities to meet face-to-face at both G20 leaders’ summit in India and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting scheduled for Nov 2023 in San Francisco.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD was heading for its 1st weekly loss in over a month ahead of the upcoming Nonfarm payroll data. Greenback facing headwinds as recent soft economic data tempered the outlook for further Fed rate hikes.

- EUR/USD at 1.0850 as ECB rhetoric put in a more dovish postures ahead of policy meeting later this month (Sept 14th). Markets now believing the ECB was nearing the end of its hiking cycle.

Economic data

- (NL) Netherlands Aug Manufacturing PMI: 45.9 v 45.3 prior (12th month of contraction).

- (IN) India Aug PMI Manufacturing: 58.6 v 57.7 prior (26th month of expansion).

- (UK) Aug Nationwide House Price Index M/M: -0.8% v -0.4%e; Y/Y: -5.3% v -4.9%e (lowest since 2009).

- (RU) Russia Aug Manufacturing PMI: 52.7 v 52.1 prior (16th month of expansion).

- (CH) Swiss Aug CPI M/M: 0.2% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: 1.6% v 1.5%e (3rd straight reading within SNB's target); CPI Core Y/Y: 1.5% v 1.5%e.

- (CH) Swiss Aug CPI EU-Harmonized M/M: 0.2% v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 1.9% v 2.1% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Aug PMI Manufacturing: 45.8 v 47.2e (11th straight contraction).

- (HU) Hungary Q2 Final GDP Q/Q: -0.3% v -0.3% prelim; Y/Y: -2.4% v -2.4% prelim.

- (HU) Hungary Jun Final Trade Balance: €1.6B v €1.5B prelim.

- (FR) France July YTD Budget Balance: -€169.0B v -€116.2B prior.

- (TR) Turkey Aug Manufacturing PMI: 49.0 v 49.9 prior (2nd straight contraction).

- (HU) Hungary Aug Manufacturing PMI: 46.5 v 45.3e (3rd straight contraction).

- (PL) Poland Aug Manufacturing PMI: 43.1 v 43.9e (16th straight contraction).

- (ES) Spain Aug Manufacturing PMI: 46.5 v 48.8e (5th straight contraction and lowest since Dec 2022).

- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 46.6K v 40.6K tons prior.

- (CH) Swiss Aug PMI Manufacturing: 39.9 v 40.5e (8th month of contraction).

- (CZ) Czech Aug Manufacturing PMI: 42.9 v 41.8e (15th straight contraction).

- (TH) Thailand Aug Business Sentiment Index: 48.9 v 49.3 prior.

- (TH) Thailand Aug Foreign Reserves w/e Aug 25th: $215.2B v $216.4B prior.

- (IT) Italy Aug Manufacturing PMI: 45.4 v 45.7e (5th month of contraction).

- (FR) France Aug Final Manufacturing PMI: 46.0 v 46.4 prelim (confirms 7th month of contraction).

- (DE) Germany Aug Final Manufacturing PMI: 39.1 v 39.1 prelim (confirmed 14th straight contraction).

- (EU) Euro Zone Aug Final Manufacturing PMI: 43.5 v 43.7 prelim (confirmed 14th straight contraction).

- (GR) Greece Aug Manufacturing PMI: 52.9 v 53.5 prior (7th straight expansion).

- (NO) Norway Aug PMI Manufacturing: 51.4 v 56.7 prior.

- (NO) Norway Aug Unemployment Rate: 1.9% v 1.7%e.

- (IT) Italy Q2 Final GDP Q/Q: -0.4% v -0.3% prelim; Y/Y: 0.4% v 0.6% prelim.

- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e Aug 25th (RUB): 18.62T v 18.72T prior.

- (UK) Aug Final Manufacturing PMI: -43.0 v 42.5 prelim (confirmed 13th straight contraction).

- (NG) Nigeria Aug Manufacturing PMI: 50.2 v 51.7 prior.

- (ZA) South Africa Aug Manufacturing PMI: 49.7 v 47.6e (7th month of contraction).

- (IT) Italy July PPI M/M: 0.0% v -0.4% prior; Y/Y: -13.8% v -8.2% prior.

- (CY) Cyprus Q2 Final GDP Q/Q: -0.4% v -0.4% prelim; Y/Y: 2.1% v 2.1% prelim.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR390B vs. INR390B indicated in 2026, 2030, 2037 and 2063 bonds.

Looking ahead

- (ZA) South Africa Aug Naamsa Vehicle Sales Y/Y: -1.0%e v +1.3% prior.

- (RO) Romania Aug International Reserves: No est v $59.8B prior.

- (IT) Italy Aug Budget Balance: No est v €16.0B prior.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR1.0B in I/L 2028, 2031 and 2046 Bonds.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Q2 Final GDP Q/Q: No est v 3.3% prelim; Y/Y: No est v 2.7% prelim.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Q2 Current Account Balance: No est v €13.6B prior.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal July Industrial Production M/M: No est v -0.3% prior; Y/Y: No est v -3.7% prior.

- 06:00 (US) Fed Bostic with BOE’s Pill (chief economist).

- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £5.0B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£1.5B, £2.0B and £1.5B respectively).

- 06:00 (BE) Belgium Debt Agency to sell OLO bonds via ORI auction.

- 07:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e Aug 25th: No est v $594.9B prior.

- 08:00 (CZ) Czech Aug Budget Balance (CZK): No est v -214.1B prior.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Q2 GDP Q/Q: 0.3%e v 1.9% prior; Y/Y: 2.7%e v 4.0% prior; GDP 4 Quarters Accumulated: 3.0%e v 3.3% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:00 (IN) India announces upcoming bill issuance (held on Wed).

- 08:00 (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) announces upcoming bond issuance.

- 08:30 (US) Aug Change in Nonfarm Payrolls: +170Ke v +187K prior; Change in Private Payrolls: +145Ke v +172K prior; Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: 0Ke v -2K prior (**Note: NFP range 120-230K).

- 08:30 (US) Aug Unemployment Rate: 3.5%e v 3.5% prior; Underemployment Rate: No est v 6.7% prior; Labor Force Participation Rate: 62.6%e v 62.6% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Aug Average Hourly Earnings M/M: 0.3%e v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: 4.3%e v 4.4% prior; Average Weekly Hours: 34.3e v 34.3 prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Jun GDP M/M: -0.2%e v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 1.4%e v 1.9% prior; Q2 Quarterly GDP Annualized: 1.2%e v 3.1% prior.

- 08:30 (CL) Chile July Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) M/M: -0.1%e v +0.5% prior; Y/Y: +1.1%e v -1.0% prior.

- 09:00 (BR) Brazil Aug Manufacturing PMI: No est v 47.8 prior.

- 09:30 (CA) Canada Aug Manufacturing PMI: No est v 49.6 prior.

- 09:45 (US) Aug Final S&P Manufacturing PMI: 47.0e v 47.0 prelim.

- 09:45 (US) Fed’s Mester.

- 10:00 (US) Aug ISM Manufacturing: 47.0e v 46.4 prior; Prices Paid: 44.0e v 42.6 prior.

- 10:00 (US) July Construction Spending M/M: 0.5%e v 0.5% prior.

- 11:00 (MX) Mexico Aug Manufacturing PMI: No est v 53.2 prior.

- 11:00 (MX) Mexico July Total Remittances: $5.6Be v $5.57B prior.

- 11:00 (MX) Mexico Central Bank Economist Survey.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia Aug PMI Manufacturing: No est v 48.4 prior.

- 11:00 (PE) Peru Aug CPI M/M: No est v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: No est v 5.9% prior.

- 11:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close (Fitch on Belgium and Iceland sovereign rating; S&P on Cyprus sovereign rating; Moody’s on Hungary sovereign rating).

- 12:00 (IT) Italy Aug New Car Registrations Y/Y: No est v 8.8% prior.

- 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count.

- 14:00 (BR) Brazil Aug Trade Balance: $10.0Be v $9.0B prior; Exports: $32.5Be v $29.1B prior; Imports: $22.2Be v $20.3B prior.

- 14:00 (MX) Mexico Aug IMEF Manufacturing Index: 51.8e v 51.8 prior; Non-Manufacturing Index: 52.7e v 51.7 prior.