US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Up at 95.195.

Energies: Dec '21 Crude is Down at 80.46.

Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Down 2 ticks and trading at 161.23.

Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 16 ticks Higher and trading at 4647.00.

Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1852.30. Gold is 116 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up and the Crude is Down which is normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently, Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Singapore exchange which is fractionally lower. Europe is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

JOLTS Job Openings is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Williams Speaks at 12:10 PM EST. Major.

Treasury Currency Report. This is Major

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 years (ZB) to the 10 years (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show the correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

On Wednesday the ZN made its move at around 8:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '21. The S&P contract is now Dec '21 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that they may be more apparent and visible.

Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2021 - 11/10/21

S&P - Dec 2021 - 11/10/21

Bias

On Wednesday we gave the markets a Downside bias as we didn't see the correlation to the Upside Wednesday morning. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow fell by 204 points and the other indices lost ground as well. We are showing results from Wednesday as yesterday was Veterans Day and a Federal/Bank holiday. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Wednesday was a classic example of correlation being used to determine market direction. We gave the markets a Downside bias and the indices didn't disappoint. The Dow fell by 204 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Yesterday was Veterans Day and a Federal holiday with the Post Office and banks closed. Today we have Jolts Job Openings which are major and proven market movers. Could this serve to change market direction? Only time will tell...