-
The ECB meeting today was according to expectations with its 25bp rate hike and a formal decision to end the APP reinvestments from July. The staff projections were revised higher for both underlying and headline inflation across the horizon with importantly the 2025 projection at 2.2%, above the ECB’s target.
-
ECB is ‘very likely’ to hike again in July. Lagarde didn’t provide guidance for the rate path beyond that but reconfirmed the mantra of a known destination, but unknown journey.
-
Markets repriced the peak policy higher by 4bp today and now price a peak of 3.90%. EUR/USD rose towards the 1.0900 mark on the back of the hawkish announcement and press conference.
-
We continue to expect ECB to hike to 4% by September, and we reiterate our view that the burden of proof will reverse after July when we get two new inflation prints and new staff projections ahead of a September meeting.
Harmonious discussion and too high inflation
Lagarde delivered a press conference in line with expectation, as she guided for further tightening. The tight labour market and upward revision to the staff inflation projections across the horizon on higher wage projections was referenced multiple times. Upside risks to the inflation outlook were still noted, in particular driven by the strength of the labour market and the recent strong wage growth. Lagarde said that it was a harmonious discussion and the decision was based on a ‘very very broad consensus’. The change to the staff projections was accompanied by the almost unchanged wording in the statement: ‘Inflation has been coming down but is projected to remain too high for too long.’
Further tightening is on its way and Lagarde repeated her mantra of a known destination (inflation at the 2% target) while the journey to get there is unknown. So far the 2.2% inflation average in 2025 looks too high, hence policy rates need to stay restrictive for ‘as long as needed’. Asked directly during the press conference, Lagarde said that they have neither finished their hiking journey and have more ground to cover nor are they thinking about a pause.
While monetary policy transmission has started to kick in, the lag to the real economy and the strength of the transmission still remains uncertain.
Strong labour market conditions feeding through
Lagarde generally characterised the economic situation as a largely stagnated economy in recent months and that growth is likely to remain weak in the short run, but also that it is expected to pick up later this year, not least due to lower inflation. She also highlighted the two-speed economy, which is currently driven by services.
The new staff projections showed markedly upward adjustments to the inflation outlook for the coming years. Core inflation is now expected to be 3% in 2024 (vs 2.5% in March), while the outlook for both headline and core inflation in 2025 inched up to 2.2% (from 2.1%) and 2.3% (from 2.2%) respectively. The 2025 revisions can be generally attributed to the staff's higher assumptions regarding wage development, aligning with the strong labour market data coming out from the euro area in recent months. The projection for compensation per employee was revised up from 3.6% to 3.9% in 2025, distancing it further from Chief Economist Philip Lane’s previous (rough) estimate of 3% being the level corresponding to the inflation target. While there was a slight downward revision in the short-term growth outlook, partly influenced by the downward revisions in Q1, the quarterly trajectory furthermore still points towards growth above trend in the years ahead. Overall, the new projections reinforce the notion that further tightening is likely, despite recent signs of some softening in service inflation and sentiment indicators. On the risk assessment, Lagarde leaned towards the upside factors for inflation, while the outcome space seems more balanced for growth.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles within 1.0940-65 key resistance zone, mid-tier EU/US data eyed
EUR/USD treads water around mid-1.0900s during a sluggish early Friday morning in Europe. The Euro pair struggles to extend the previous day’s run-up, the biggest since early February, while making rounds to a five-week high.
GBP/USD retreats from multi-day top near 1.2800 ahead of UK/US inflation clues
GBP/USD steadies near the highest level in 14 months, making rounds to 1.2780-70 amid early Friday morning in London, as the Cable pair traders await more clues to defend the previous day’s heavy rally. The Pound Sterling rose the most in a week while rising for the third consecutive day to refresh the multi-month high.
Gold lacks clear direction around $1,950 amid dicey markets
Gold Price struggles to defend bounce off a three-month low as market players seek more clues to confirm the cautious optimism amid a looming July rate hike. Also challenging the XAU/USD bulls can be the recently mixed US data and the trader’s lack of conviction about the Fed’s July rate hike.
Tezos price to potentially rebound from March lows as indicators exhibit a change in trend
Tezos price experienced a decline similar to most of the cryptocurrencies at the beginning of the month. However, while many altcoins are still painting red on the charts this week, XTZ steadied itself. The digital asset seems to be on the verge of initiating a recovery.
ECB seeds Europe recession?
ECB raised rates. While Germany is in recession and several other nations are faltering. US data flatlined as well. All this makes you wonder about equity market strength?