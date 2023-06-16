Share:

The ECB meeting today was according to expectations with its 25bp rate hike and a formal decision to end the APP reinvestments from July. The staff projections were revised higher for both underlying and headline inflation across the horizon with importantly the 2025 projection at 2.2%, above the ECB’s target.

ECB is ‘very likely’ to hike again in July. Lagarde didn’t provide guidance for the rate path beyond that but reconfirmed the mantra of a known destination, but unknown journey.

Markets repriced the peak policy higher by 4bp today and now price a peak of 3.90%. EUR/USD rose towards the 1.0900 mark on the back of the hawkish announcement and press conference.

We continue to expect ECB to hike to 4% by September, and we reiterate our view that the burden of proof will reverse after July when we get two new inflation prints and new staff projections ahead of a September meeting.

Harmonious discussion and too high inflation

Lagarde delivered a press conference in line with expectation, as she guided for further tightening. The tight labour market and upward revision to the staff inflation projections across the horizon on higher wage projections was referenced multiple times. Upside risks to the inflation outlook were still noted, in particular driven by the strength of the labour market and the recent strong wage growth. Lagarde said that it was a harmonious discussion and the decision was based on a ‘very very broad consensus’. The change to the staff projections was accompanied by the almost unchanged wording in the statement: ‘Inflation has been coming down but is projected to remain too high for too long.’

Further tightening is on its way and Lagarde repeated her mantra of a known destination (inflation at the 2% target) while the journey to get there is unknown. So far the 2.2% inflation average in 2025 looks too high, hence policy rates need to stay restrictive for ‘as long as needed’. Asked directly during the press conference, Lagarde said that they have neither finished their hiking journey and have more ground to cover nor are they thinking about a pause.

While monetary policy transmission has started to kick in, the lag to the real economy and the strength of the transmission still remains uncertain.

Strong labour market conditions feeding through

Lagarde generally characterised the economic situation as a largely stagnated economy in recent months and that growth is likely to remain weak in the short run, but also that it is expected to pick up later this year, not least due to lower inflation. She also highlighted the two-speed economy, which is currently driven by services.

The new staff projections showed markedly upward adjustments to the inflation outlook for the coming years. Core inflation is now expected to be 3% in 2024 (vs 2.5% in March), while the outlook for both headline and core inflation in 2025 inched up to 2.2% (from 2.1%) and 2.3% (from 2.2%) respectively. The 2025 revisions can be generally attributed to the staff's higher assumptions regarding wage development, aligning with the strong labour market data coming out from the euro area in recent months. The projection for compensation per employee was revised up from 3.6% to 3.9% in 2025, distancing it further from Chief Economist Philip Lane’s previous (rough) estimate of 3% being the level corresponding to the inflation target. While there was a slight downward revision in the short-term growth outlook, partly influenced by the downward revisions in Q1, the quarterly trajectory furthermore still points towards growth above trend in the years ahead. Overall, the new projections reinforce the notion that further tightening is likely, despite recent signs of some softening in service inflation and sentiment indicators. On the risk assessment, Lagarde leaned towards the upside factors for inflation, while the outcome space seems more balanced for growth.

