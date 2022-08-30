Notes/Observations

- Markets move higher amid news that China's Sichuan province resumes normal power operations for industrial and commercial usage, following 2 weeks of disruption due to exceptional heat across the region.

- Aug CPI readings across Europe still at elevated levels as German regions North Rhine, Bavaria, Hesse and Brandenburg all come in higher than the consensus for national reading later today. Spain Aug Prelim CPI pulls off 37 month highs but still in double-digits at 10.4%.

- UK returns from bank holiday and digests weekend news with UK 10-yr outperforming European yields as it rises to 2.70%.

- Further commentary from Govt officials across Europe on energy as domestic price caps and financial relief are discussed to assist with the cost of living.

- Asia closed mixed with Nifty 50 outperforming at +2.1%. EU indices are higher, with bond yields mostly lower. US futures are in the green. Gold -0.3%, DXY -0.3%; Commodity: Brent -1.2%, WTI -1.0%, UK Nat Gas -27.4%; Crypto: BTC +3.0%, ETH +9.8%.

Asia

- Japan July Jobless Rate: 2.6% v 2.6%e.

- Australia July Building ApprovalsM/M: -17.2% v -3.0%e.

- Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov Rhee: No change in policy stance since meeting last week. To closely monitor Fed's policy decisions and impact on financial markets, which may see increased volatility as a result.

- China PBOC set Yuan reference rate: 6.8802 v 6.8698 prior (5th consecutive stronger setting).

Taiwan

- US President Biden administration expected to ask Congress to approve $1.1B arms sale to Taiwan.

- Taiwan Defense Ministry announced that soldiers would shoot down intruding Chinese drones that failed to heed warnings.

Ukraine conflict

- Ukraine launches counter-offensive against Russian forces near Kherson.

Americas

- Fed's Kashkari (non-voter) stated that was happy to see the market's reaction to the comments made from Jackson Hole. Noted that Fed was committed to getting inflation down and believed somehow the markets were misunderstanding that.

- Mexico Central Bank (Banxico) Dep Gov Heath believed it was very, very premature to think of the end of the upward cycle of the monetary policy rate here in Mexico.

Energy

- EU Commission President Von der Leyen said EU preparing power market emergency intervention, working on structural reform of power market.

- Reserves in the EU were filled up to 79.4% as of Aug. 27th.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.78% at 425.92, FTSE +0.35% at 7,453.45, DAX +1.41% at 13,074.57, CAC-40 +0.95% at 6,281.60, IBEX-35 +0.99% at 8,068.34, FTSE MIB +1.23% at 22,110.00, SMI +0.76% at 10,979.28, S&P 500 Futures +0.78%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open generally higher and advanced into the green as the session progressed; all sectors trading in the green; sectors among those leading to the upside include consumer discretionary and technology; lagging sectors include health care and materials; oil & gas subsector supported after Brent breaks above $105/bbl with ongoing unrest in Iraq; Aker Subsea 8 and Schlumberger form subsea JV; Agfa sells its offset solutions unit to Aurelius; focus on German inflation and US JOLTs job openings later in the day; earnings expected during the upcoming US session include Best Buy, HP and Brunello Cucinelli.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Bunzl [BNZL.UK] -4% (trading update), Carrefour [CA.FR] -2% (analyst action).

- Energy: Engie [ENGI.FR] +1% (Gazprom to reduce gas supplies; EU prepares intervention into gas market).

- Healthcare: Bayer [BAYN.DE] +2.5% (analyst action).

- Industrials: Aker Solutions [AKSO.NO] +10% (JV).

- Telecom: Iliad [ILD.FR] -0.5% (earnings).

Speakers

- ECB's Lane (Ireland, chief economist) stated that needed to continue with rate hikes step by step. Data was pointing to a slowdown in H2 and not ruling out a mild technical recession.

- German Econ Min Habeck: Gas levy needed to ensure domestic energy security; Freeloaders should be excluded from German gas levy.

- Spain Econ Min Calvino stated that the govt was in talks to raise minimum wage. Stressed that Europe needed a united front on power market reform.

- Indonesia Central Bank Gov Warjiyo stated that saw 2023 GDP growth between 4.5-5.3% range.

- Iraq State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO) stated that oil exports operations were not affected by recent incidents; Had capacity to boost exports and could increase exports to Europe if asked.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD was consolidating recent gains in the aftermath of Fed Chair Powell recent speech that reaffirmed the his commitment to fighting inflation.

- EUR/USD was back above parity as Germany's annual inflation rate gained pace in August after easing slightly in both June and July periods. Dealers noted that lower prices for gasoline and diesel did not fully offset the surge in natural gas and electricity prices. Additionally dealers noted that transportation subsidies in Germany would run out after August and inflation prints of above 10% could be on the cards in coming months.

Economic data

- (DE) Germany Aug CPI North Rhine Westphalia M/M: 0.3% v 1.1% prior; Y/Y: 8.1% v 7.8% prior.

- (NL) Netherlands Aug Producer Confidence: 4.6 v 8.4 prior.

- (FI) Finland July Preliminary Retail Sales Volume Y/Y: -4.9% v -3.7% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Jun Non-Manual Workers’ Wages Y/Y: 3.2% v 2.9% prior.

- (ZA) South Africa July M3 Money Supply Y/Y: 8.2% v 8.3% prior; Private Sector Credit Y/Y: 7.1% v 7.2%e.

- (ES) Spain Aug Preliminary CPI M/M: 0.1% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 10.4% v 10.7%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 6.4% v 6.1% prior.

- (ES) Spain Aug Preliminary CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.1% v 0.1%e; Y/Y: 10.3% v 10.3%e.

- (ES) Spain July Adjusted Retail Sales Y/Y: -0.5% v 0.7% prior; Retail Sales (unadj) Y/Y: -3.3% v +0.4% prior.

- (CH) Swiss Aug KOF Leading Indicator: 86.5 v 88.4e.

- (AT) Austria July PPI M/M: 1.5% v 0.9% prior; Y/Y: 20.7% v 20.8% prior.

- (CZ) Czech Q2 Preliminary GDP (2nd reading) Q/Q: 0.5% v 0.2% advance; Y/Y: 3.7% v 3.6% advance.

- (SE) Sweden Aug Consumer Confidence: 56.3 v 54.1 prior; Manufacturing Confidence: 116.4 v 119.4 prior; Economic Tendency Survey: 97.5 v 101.3 prior.

- (DE) Germany Aug CPI Hesse M/M: 0.3% v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: 8.0% v 7.6% prior.

- (DE) Germany Aug CPI Bavaria M/M: 0.4% v 1.0% prior; Y/Y: 8.4% v 8.0% prior.

- (DE) Germany Aug CPI Brandenburg M/M: 0.4% v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 7.9% v 7.6% prior.

- (IT) Italy Jun Industrial Sales M/M: -0.2% v +1.2% prior; Y/Y: 18.0% v 23.6% prior.

- (UK) July Net Consumer Credit: £1.4B v £1.5Be; Net Lending: £5.1B v £5.0Be.

- (UK) July Mortgage Approvals: 63.8K v 62.0Ke.

- (UK) July M4 Money Supply M/M: _0.5% v -0.3% prior; Y/Y: 4.4% v 4.0% prior; M4 (ex IOFCs) 3-Month Annualized: 4.9% v 2.6% prior.

- (PT) Portugal Aug Consumer Confidence: -31.6 v -31.2 prior; Economic Climate Indicator: 1.7 v 1.8 prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone Aug Economic Confidence: 97.6 v 98.0e; Industrial Confidence: 1.2 v 2.4e; Services Confidence: 8.7 v 8.7e; Consumer Confidence (final): -24.9 v -24.9 advance.

- (DE) Germany Aug CPI Saxony M/M: 0.2% v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 7.3% v 7.2% prior.

- (IS) Iceland Aug CPI M/M: 0.3% v 1.2% prior; Y/Y: 9.7%v 9.9% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (ID) Indonesia sold total IDR19.0T vs. IDR19.0T target in bills and bonds.

- (IN) India sold total INR201B vs. INR210B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- (DK) Denmark sold total DKK3.04B in 3-month and 6-month Bills.

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €6.75B vs. €5.25-6.75B indicated range in 5-year, 8-year and 10-year BTP Bonds.

- Sold €3.25B vs. €2.75-3.25B indicated range in 2.65% Dec 2027 BTP bonds; Avg Yield: 3.09% v 2.82% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.45x v 1.51x prior.

- Sold €1.25B vs. €0.75-1.25B in 3.5% Mar 2030 BTP bond; Avg Yield 3.30% v 2.53% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.80x v 1.39x prior.

- Sold €2.25B vs. €1.75-2.25B indicated range in 2.50% Dec 2032 BTP; Avg Yield: 3.76% v 3.46% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.54x v 1.57x prior.

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold €1.25B vs. €0.75-1.25B indicated range in Oct 2030 floating rate bonds (CCTeu) Real Yield: 1.04% v 1.26% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.71x v 1.76x prior.

Looking ahead

- (BR) Brazil July Central Govt Budget Balance (BRL): No est v 14.4B prior.

- (MX) Mexico July YTD Budget Balance (MXN): No est v -204.8B prior.

- (BE) Belgium Aug CPI M/M: No est v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: No est v 9.6% prior.

- 05:15 (CH) Switzerland to sell 3-month Bills.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-Month Bills.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR3.9B in 2031, 2035 and 2040 bonds.

- 05:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 7-Day Main Refinancing Tender (MRO) (prior €743.5M with 16 bids recd).

- 06:55 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal July Retail Sales M/M: No est v -1.9% prior; Y/Y: No est v 3.3% prior.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico July Unemployment Rate NSA (unadj): 3.5%e v 3.4% prior.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Aug FGV Inflation IGPM M/M: -0.5%e v +0.2% prior; Y/Y: 8.8%e v 10.1% prior.

- 07:15 (EU) ECB Vasle (Slovenia).

- 08:00 (DE) Germany Aug Preliminary CPI M/M: 0.3%e v 0.9% prior; Y/Y: 7.8%e v 7.5% prior.

- 08:00 (DE) Germany Aug CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.4%e v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: 8.8%e v 8.5% prior.

- 08:00 (HU) Hungary Central Bank (MNB) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Base Rate by 100bps to 11.75%.

- 08:00 (ZA) South Africa July Monthly Budget Balance (ZAR): -85.0Be v +73.8B prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:00 (US) Fed’s Barkin.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Q2 Current Account: $6.8Be v $5.0B prior.

- 08:55 (US) Weekly Redbook LFL Sales data.

- 09:00 (US) Jun FHFA House Price Index M/M: 0.8%e v 1.4% prior; Q/Q: No est v 4.6% prior.

- 09:00 (US) Jun S&P/Case-Shiller House Price Index (20-city) M/M: 0.90%e v 1.32% prior; Y/Y: 19.20%e v 20.50% prior; House Price Index (overall) Y/Y: No est v 19.75% prior.

- 09:00 (CL) Chile July Unemployment Rate: 7.9%e v 7.8% prior.

- 09:00 (EU) Weekly ECB Forex Reserves.

- 09:00 (HU) Hungary Central Bank (MNB) post rate decision statement.

- 10:00 (US) Aug Consumer Confidence: 97.7e v 95.7 prior.

- 10:00 (US) July JOLTS Job Openings: 10.475Me v 10.698M prior.

- 10:30 (CA) Canada to sell 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- 11:00 (US) Fed's Williams on US economic outlook.

- 12:00 (AT) ECB's Holzmann (Austria), Stournaras (Greece), Wunsch (Belgium), Muller (Estonia) in Alpbach.

- 12:00 (SE) Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Gov Ingves.

- 16:30 (US) Weekly API Oil Inventories.

- 18:45 (NZ) New Zealand July Building Permits M/M: No est v -2.3% prior.

- 19:00 (KR) South Korea July Industrial Production M/M: -0.8%e v +1.9% prior; Y/Y: 2.6%e v 1.4% prior.

- 19:01 (UK) July Lloyds Business Barometer: No est v 25 prior.

- 19:01 (UK) July BRC Shop Price Index Y/Y: No est v 4.4% prior.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan July Preliminary Industrial Production M/M: -0.5%e v 9.2% prior; Y/Y: -2.4%e v -2.8% prior.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan July Retail Sales M/M: +0.3%e v -1.3% prior (revised from -1.4%); Y/Y: 1.9%e v 1.5% prior; Dept. Store, Supermarket Sales Y/Y: 2.6%e v 1.3% prior.

- 21:00 (NZ) New Zealand July Business Confidence: No est v -56.7 prior; Activity Outlook: No est v -8.7 prior.

- 21:10 (JP) BOJ Outright Bond Purchase Operation for 3~5 Years; 5~10 Years; 10~25 Years and 25 Years~ maturities.

- 21:30 (CN) China Aug Manufacturing PMI (Govt Official): 49.2e v 49.0 prior; Non-manufacturing PMI: 52.2e v 53.8 prior; Composite PMI: No est v 52.5 prior.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia July Private Sector Credit M/M: 0.7%e v 0.9% prior; Y/Y: 9.0%e v 9.1% prior.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia Q2 Construction Work Done Q/Q+0.8%ev -0.9% prior.

- 22:00 (SG) Singapore July M2 Money Supply Y/Y: No est v 4.0% prior; M1 Money Supply Y/Y: No est v 1.6% prior.

- 22:35 (CN) China to sell 10-year Bonds.