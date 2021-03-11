Value stocks continues to be favoured, despite markets passing big tests

Concerns over rising inflation have been dominating Wall Street and the global financial markets over the past few weeks. Most stocks in growth sectors with overstretched valuations have seen their prices plunge by double digits and some have even erased more than a third of their market cap. Tesla Inc, Zoom Video Communications and Peloton Interactive are examples of familiar names that have dropped more than 30% from their highs. While one reason has been attributed to economies returning to pre- covid habits, the other big factor is rising inflation and bond yields which makes these growth stocks less attractive in investors’ portfolios.
Those fears abated significantly on Wednesday as the market passed two crucial tests. When stripping out food and energy, core consumer prices in the US increased 0.4% in February after rising 0.3% in January and 1.3% on a year-on-year basis. The data showed that a feared spike in prices has not materialised, at least for now. The second test was an auction of new US Treasury debt as investors were concerned that the $38 billion sale of 10-year notes wouldn’t be met by strong demand. However, the auction had a solid bid-to-cover ratio of 2.38 and priced at 10 basis points below this year’s high at 1.52%.
The debt auctions so far this week have shown that investors are comfortable with current rates and today’s $24 billion sale of 30-year bonds will test investor’s appetite for even longer durations.
Given that President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill cleared its final stages yesterday, the issuance of new government debt is expected to rise above the $3.6 trillion issued in 2020. This should keep yields rising from current levels, but it is the momentum of the rise that will impact equities.
We continue to favour value stocks overgrowth and see prolonged high volatility in “Big Tech” names with risks tilted to the downside in the short term. Not only will higher interest rates lead to the outperformance of value companies, but it is also the optimism surrounding the economy reopening. That is not to say that all growth names will be out of favour, but investors need to be very selective and take valuations into serious consideration. From a tactical perspective, to tilt portfolios more into cyclical sectors may benefit the most from returning to pre-covid ways of living.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.19 on falling yields, ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.1950, benefiting from falling US Treasury yields, resulting from weak inflation and a successful auction. Another bond offering in the US and the all-important ECB meeting are eyed. The bank is set to leave policy unchanged but may tweak its purchasing schemes.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.3950 as market mood improves
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.3950 as the safe-haven dollar weakens with falling yields and the stimulus bill's approval. A row between the EU and the UK over vaccine exports has been shrugged off by markets for now.
Gold eyes $1753 amid plenty of health support levels
Gold takes a breather after the two-day recovery rally but holds well above the $1700 level. The returns on the US Treasuries resume the upside on the back of the revival of the reflation theme after Congress passed the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill on Wednesday.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 90% upswing
Dogecoin price is at the end of consolidation in a bullish pennant pattern. A decisive close above the pennant at $0.061 suggests a 90% upswing. The Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator's sell signal could potentially delay or even invalidate DOGE's bullish outlook.
Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox
Roblox (RBLX) stock is launching on the NYSE today, Wednesday. Roblox is a social gaming phenomenon with hundreds of millions of players globally. Roblox (RBLX) is looking to expand its offering into entertainment, toys, and other social gaming aspects.