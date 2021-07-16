Heavily-hit value names are staging a fightback, following a period of underperformance. From a UK perspective, reopening plans continue to provide a major unknown element for the future. Meanwhile, the BoJ have failed to replicate the recent hawkish moves from the BoE and RBNZ.

FTSE 100 leads the push higher.

Value stocks stage a welcome rebound.

BoJ fail to maintain the recent hawkish central bank theme.

The FTSE 100 is leading the way higher in early trade today, with value names finally staging a fight-back in the wake of a destructive period for recovery stocks. Airlines and high-street names are enjoying some welcome respite after a period that has seen those sectors weighed down by fears around a surge in Covid cases. With UK Covid cases up to a six-month high yesterday, the government’s plans to reopen in the hope that hospitalizations fall short of max NHS capacity provide a major risk of further future restrictions. Cineworld is a particular outperformer, with the heavily shorted stock finally seeing a pop as traders look for bargains.

This week has seen a significant shift in the monetary policy mindset, with the Fed’s increasingly hawkish stance starting to look like the norm rather than an outlier. Overnight inflation data out of New Zealand highlighted exactly why the RBNZ chose to end bond buying this month, with the CPI reaching a near 10-year high of 3.3%. In the UK, we are also seeing a change in tone from two MPC members, with Ramsden and Saunders alluding to a potential need to begin tapering in the wake of a 2.5% inflation reading this week. Meanwhile, in a world of rampant inflation, the Bank of Japan remains stuck in a quagmire of rock-bottom price growth. With a year-on-year inflation rate of -0.1%, the BoJ’s prediction of 0.6% inflation this fiscal year is about as good as it is going to get.

Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow Jones to open 60 points higher, at 35,047.