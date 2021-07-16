Heavily-hit value names are staging a fightback, following a period of underperformance. From a UK perspective, reopening plans continue to provide a major unknown element for the future. Meanwhile, the BoJ have failed to replicate the recent hawkish moves from the BoE and RBNZ.
-
FTSE 100 leads the push higher.
-
Value stocks stage a welcome rebound.
-
BoJ fail to maintain the recent hawkish central bank theme.
The FTSE 100 is leading the way higher in early trade today, with value names finally staging a fight-back in the wake of a destructive period for recovery stocks. Airlines and high-street names are enjoying some welcome respite after a period that has seen those sectors weighed down by fears around a surge in Covid cases. With UK Covid cases up to a six-month high yesterday, the government’s plans to reopen in the hope that hospitalizations fall short of max NHS capacity provide a major risk of further future restrictions. Cineworld is a particular outperformer, with the heavily shorted stock finally seeing a pop as traders look for bargains.
This week has seen a significant shift in the monetary policy mindset, with the Fed’s increasingly hawkish stance starting to look like the norm rather than an outlier. Overnight inflation data out of New Zealand highlighted exactly why the RBNZ chose to end bond buying this month, with the CPI reaching a near 10-year high of 3.3%. In the UK, we are also seeing a change in tone from two MPC members, with Ramsden and Saunders alluding to a potential need to begin tapering in the wake of a 2.5% inflation reading this week. Meanwhile, in a world of rampant inflation, the Bank of Japan remains stuck in a quagmire of rock-bottom price growth. With a year-on-year inflation rate of -0.1%, the BoJ’s prediction of 0.6% inflation this fiscal year is about as good as it is going to get.
Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow Jones to open 60 points higher, at 35,047.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.18 amid mixed market mood
EUR/USD has stabilized around 1.18, moving above the lows that were triggered by concerns about inflation and the Delta variant. Final Eurozone CPI came out at 1.9% as expected. US consumer figures are awaited.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.38 ahead of US data
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.3850, quickly recovering from a dip under 1.38. Investors await US retail sales and consumer sentiment. Hawkish BOE comments support sterling ahead of Britain's reopening on Monday.
Gold eases but holds onto 200-DMA amid risk reset
Gold price is finding fresh bids near the 200-DMA at $1826, as it makes an attempt again to retest monthly tops at $1834. A fresh leg lower in the US dollar amid a recovery in the risk sentiment is boding well for gold. Although, the further upside may remain elusive ahead of the critical US data.
Dogecoin price at an inflection point as momentum builds to the downside
Dogecoin price rests at a critical inflection point with the May 19 low and May’s descending trend line pressing down, while the 200-day SMA tries to restrain the relentless selling pressure since June 29.
US June Retail Sales Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to previous releases
US Retail Sales is expected to decline for second straight month in June. Correlation analysis does not reveal a strong relationship between initial market reaction and deviation. USD/JPY has a strong negative correlation with sales data surprises four hours after the release.