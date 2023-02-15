Share:

US Dollar: Mar '23 USD is Up at 103.440.

Energies: Mar '23 Crude is Down at 78.39.

Financials: The Mar '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 15 ticks and trading at 127.14.

Indices: The Mar '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 64 ticks Lower and trading at 4129.50.

Gold: The Apr'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1844.60. Gold is 208 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Indian Sensex which is trading Higher. At the present time Europe is trading Mixed.

Possible challenges to traders today

Core Retail Sales m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Retails Sales is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Empire State Mfg Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Capacity Utilization Rate is out at 9:15 AM EST. Major.

Industrial Production is out at 9:15 AM EST. Major.

Business Inventories is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

NAHB Housing Market Index is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. Major.

TIC Long-Term Purchases is out at 4 PM EST. Not Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN hit a High at around 9:20 AM EST. The S&P was trading Lower at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:20 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 9:20 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '23. The S&P contract is now Mar' 23 as well. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2023 - 2/14/23

S&P - Mar 2023 - 2/10/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as we saw the possibility of an Upside Day. The markets however had other ideas as the Dow lost 157 points, the S&P dropped 1 but the Nasdaq managed a gain. Today we aren't dealing a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday when we first viewed the markets, we truly believed that the indices could go Higher or had the potential to do so. A funny thing happened, however. At 8:30 AM EST the CPI data was released and whereas it didn't show a gain, it didn't a loss either. In other words, it didn't beat expectations, and, in this environment, it must do that to convince the Federal Reserve that inflation is tame or beaten. Yesterday's reports didn't do that and the markets dropped with the exception of the Nasdaq that showed a gain. Today we have roughly 10 economic reports, most of which are major. Can this turn the markets around? As in all things only time will tell.