Using facts, logic and evidence to inform your trading decisions – A look at WTI Oil [Video]

Watch this video for tools to help you clarify your trading decisions. Nathan Bray, Senior Account Manager at ACY Securities has a look at the recent OPEC statements from Saudi Arabia particularly about cutting oil production in coming months. What tools are available and how to use them in order to paint a picture of the global economies to gain insights for your trading.

 

