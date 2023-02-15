Share:

The chart below shows the rand which has been choppy and sideways since the top 18.60 down to 16.90 lows on the 24th of November 2022. We have labeled this as wave (A) five waves lower in an impulsive manner.

Since then we have been in a tight range which we have labeled abc for an expanded flat correction. We expect wave c to complete around three key levels which are 17.75000, 17.85000, and 17.95000 this is our critical resistance. Any move above 18 will signal a bullish move and a new count would be required.

Once the abc correction is over wave (B) will be complete we will be looking for lower levels to come on the rand targeting 16.00000.

No key news events to look out for this week.

Res: 17.75000; 17.85000; 17.95000.

Sup: 17.00000; 16.50000; 16.00000.