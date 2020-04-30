The current risk-on scenario isn't favoring our short exposure in the ZAR against the USD. The pair slipped to the second level of support mentioned in the private group. We expected the 200-SMA (on 4H) to withstand a collision or at least to reduce the rate of descent of the cross. At current levels, there is in fact a trifecta of levels, one being the 200 SMA, the other a natural price support, and the third, being the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from the entire advance since the December lows.
The whole affair takes the shape of an Adam and Eve pattern, a bearish Omen since immemorial times. But this is usually when modern markets exhibit its invisible hand, and what was once a hint for lower prices could be today considered a bear trap.
A one hour chart offers something more to hang our hat on: the 200-SMA is going to be confluent with a potential channel top line in the next hours, offering the market a much desired level to short this pair for much less risk. Will the aggregate accept to sell higher? We will see. If realized, we would take profits when others start to sell again.
For more info on the FXStreet Signals service click here.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: EUR/USD awaits ECB verdict on bond-buying scheme
The European Central Bank is set to leave the interest rate unchanged and investors are eyeing the special bond-buying scheme. Will it be enlarged beyond €750 billion? EUR/USD is on the edge.
GBP/USD surges past 1.25 despite ongoing UK lockdown
GBP/USD is trading above 1.25 as the dollar remains pressured. UK is set to remain in lockdown for longer after seeing Germany's rise in its infection rate. PM Johnson is set to deliver his first coronavirus briefing.
WTI: Sellers continue to lurk near $18 on the road to recovery
WTI (June futures on Nymex) faced rejection once again near $18 mark on the road to recovery from the historic lows, as the bulls consolidate the latest upsurge around the 17 handle amid cautious market mood.
Gold up little around $1720 level, lacks follow-through amid upbeat market mood
Gold edged higher through the early European session and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1720 region.
Forex Today: Trump lifts dollar after the Fed fallout, Bitcoin blasts $9,000, ECB, US jobless claims eyed
April is ending with a bang with markets digesting comments from US President Donald Trump and the Federal Reserve's decision. Events are coming thick and fast with top eurozone data, the European Central Bank's decision, and weekly jobless claims.