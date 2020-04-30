The current risk-on scenario isn't favoring our short exposure in the ZAR against the USD. The pair slipped to the second level of support mentioned in the private group. We expected the 200-SMA (on 4H) to withstand a collision or at least to reduce the rate of descent of the cross. At current levels, there is in fact a trifecta of levels, one being the 200 SMA, the other a natural price support, and the third, being the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from the entire advance since the December lows.

The whole affair takes the shape of an Adam and Eve pattern, a bearish Omen since immemorial times. But this is usually when modern markets exhibit its invisible hand, and what was once a hint for lower prices could be today considered a bear trap.

A one hour chart offers something more to hang our hat on: the 200-SMA is going to be confluent with a potential channel top line in the next hours, offering the market a much desired level to short this pair for much less risk. Will the aggregate accept to sell higher? We will see. If realized, we would take profits when others start to sell again.

For more info on the FXStreet Signals service click here.