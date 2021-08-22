The chart below shows USDZAR on the 31st of July 2021. We had an outlook for a move lower down to 14.3000 due to continued looting and unrest. We were expecting the rand to weaken however, we saw dollar weakness which in turn resulted in the rand strengthening in the short term.

The chart below has an updated view of the rand when our take profit target had hit. We had seen the dollar strengthen coming into play and, we had a price target of 16.0000 even though we were trading at 14.6500 on the 9th of August 2021.

The chart below has an updated wave count and new price targets based on the Elliott Wave Methodology, wave (iii) completing a 161.8 Fibonacci expansion at 15.6110. We will be looking for a correction in wave (iv) down to around 15.2810 and a continuation to 16.0000 to complete a larger degree wave (A) (B) (C) on USDZAR.

The ideal trade set up for USDZAR would be to wait for the wave (iv) correction to complete with a wave (v) target is 16.0000.

No key news events to look out for this week.

Res: 15.4000; 15.6116; 15.7581

Sup: 14.9067; 15.0000; 15.2000