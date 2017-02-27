USDTRY – rising daily cloud base holds for now but bias remains bearish

USDTRY

The pair is consolidating above fresh correction low at 3.5555, after the base of rising daily cloud and Fibo 38.2% of larger 2.9161/3.9416 rally contained initial attack.

Falling 10SMA (currently at 3.6175) continues to weigh, along with cluster of resistances, consisting of daily Tenkan-sen (3.6288) and 55/20SMA (3.6559/3.6654) that are expected to limit extended upticks.

Also, bearish weekly close and the pair being on track for strong bearish monthly close (the first negative monthly close in six months), maintain strong bearish pressure for final break below daily cloud.

From the fundamental side, series of economic data from Turkey are due in coming few days, including Trade Balance; Manufacturing PMI and Inflation data that may have more significant impact on the pair, ahead of awaited Fed's policy meeting in mid-March.

Res: 3.6080; 3.6175; .36559; 3.6654

Sup: 3.5808; 3.5684; 3.5555; 3.5150