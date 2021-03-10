We refer to FXCM’s USDOLLAR basket on a daily time frame. In the top pane, the Ichimoku cloud is applied and the yield curve (10s/2s) is in the bottom pane. The upper shows the USDOLLAR's price moving above its cloud and that the black baseline is turning up (blue rectangle). We also note that the forward cloud has twisted positive (lime green rectangle). These bullish developments come at a time when the yield curve has steepened considerably. In this regard, we note the increase in the yield curve’s momentum as the trendline has shifted from green to orange to red. The greenback seems to be responding to these reflation expectations and a new technical paradigm looks to be emerging.

CHART SOURCE: FXCM Marketscope 2.0 - Past performance is not an indicator of future results