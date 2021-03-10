We refer to FXCM’s USDOLLAR basket on a daily time frame. In the top pane, the Ichimoku cloud is applied and the yield curve (10s/2s) is in the bottom pane. The upper shows the USDOLLAR's price moving above its cloud and that the black baseline is turning up (blue rectangle). We also note that the forward cloud has twisted positive (lime green rectangle). These bullish developments come at a time when the yield curve has steepened considerably. In this regard, we note the increase in the yield curve’s momentum as the trendline has shifted from green to orange to red. The greenback seems to be responding to these reflation expectations and a new technical paradigm looks to be emerging.
CHART SOURCE: FXCM Marketscope 2.0 - Past performance is not an indicator of future results
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.19 ahead of US CPI, bond auction
EUR/USD has been trading around 1.19, up from the lows but still down on the day. US yields are rising ahead of a critical auction of ten-year Treasuries. US inflation and the House's vote on stimulus are also eyed.
GBP/USD recovers as the market mood imporves
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.39, off the lows as markets bounce from the lows .US inflation, the House's vote on stimulus and a critical ten-year bond auction await traders.
Gold: Bullish flag keeps XAU/USD buyers hopeful above $1,700
Gold stays depressed around intraday low, trims biggest gains since January. Although the bullion fades upside momentum after the heaviest run-up in two months, it does portray a bullish chart formation, called bullish flag, on the 30-minutes (30M).
Stellar stares into the abyss amid a strengthening bearish front
Stellar is fighting for stability after suffering rejection from the 200 SMA. A potential symmetrical triangle hints at a 30% breakdown to $0.28. Closing the day above the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA could see Stellar commence recovery.
GameStop Corporation the sequel, on traders screens everywhere
GameStop (GME) here we go again, you just can't keep a good stock down! GME shares ended Tuesday up 26% at near $250. GME decides to keep going and is nearing $300 in Wednesday's pre-market!