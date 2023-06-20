Share:

Crude oil came down a bit, after reaching a new high yesterday above $72, but then again stabilized near $71.00 so it seems that this can still be sub wave four triangles as part of ongoing extended wave 3 that can resume towards 73-74 area this week. So we are still bullish on crude, but would change the outlook if price would suddenly drop below $69, and if dollar will get stronger at the same time across the board. With higher crude I still like bearish USDNOK set-up, but we are missing three waves up still to complete current contra-trend rally.

