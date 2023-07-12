Share:

USDNOK is coming down after a completed wave (5) of A and with broken EW channel, seems like a higher degree wave B correction is now in progress that can take some time. Currently we are tracking first leg (A) of a three-wave (A)-(B)-(C) corrective decline within higher degree wave B with room for more weakness towards 10-9 area before wave (B) recovery shows up.

Get Full Access To Our Premium Elliott Wave Analysis For 14 Days. Click here.