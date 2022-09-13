USDNOK is pointing south as we see it technically forming a bearish setup formation from Elliott wave perspective.

USD came down last week as sentiment changed when ECB raised rates by 75bp, so it appears that the USD will now give some moves back as other CB trying to follow the FED. We have also seen some rally on crud, as demand can increase as we approach the winter. Higher crude oil will have a positive impact on some commodity currencies, like NOK, CAD and even MXN, especially during the USD weakness. As such, we have decided to look at the USDNOK today as this one can have the most downside potential.

On a daily chart we can see that price came nicely higher last year, but recovery from 2021 low is overlapping which normally means it's a corrective price action. We see this as a higher degree pause in wave B that can be coming to an end after recent turn down from Fibo. cluster resistance area. The divergence line on the RSI also suggests that bulls can be done, especially if we consider the Head & Shoulders top formation. However, a trendline near 9.6 must be broken to confirm lower prices into the third wave of a decline.

If we also take a look in the 4-hour chart, we can seee a nice bearish setup formation with an expanding diagonal followed by a three-wave a-b-c corrective rally. Well, with current sharp reversal down from projected 10 resistance area, seems like USDNOK is pointing south on lower time frame as well.

Get Full Access To Our Premium Analysis For 14 Days. Click here!