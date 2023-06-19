Crude oil is trying to stabilize after the FED rate decision last week when they decided to pause the hiking cycle so higher stocks and lower USD clearly have a positive impact on stocks. Energy is also showing some interesting intraday support and bounce from last week lows, near $67.00 per barrel, from where we may see a recovery as both crude and stocks closed higher on Friday, with bullish candles that signals for more strenght this week. Also, the global oil supply fell 660k bpd in May on OPEC+ cuts, which can help to stabilize oil price going forward. With higher crude we like NOK. Keep in mind that crude oil and USDNOK, both traded south recently, but crude trying to stabilize now. So support on Crude can cause even more weakness on USDNOK if we consider that USDNOK has been trading down recentnly, without help of crude oil prices. In fact, current bears on USDNOK are also acting impulsively so far with clear five waves down on 4h time frame while price is also looking to break the daily trendline support. That been said, we favour more weakness on USDNOK, and possibly even short idea after a-b-c rally.
