The thesis presents relevant history of the Norwegian economy from the time of oil discovery in 1969 to the present date in order to reveal the country’s financial state as well as its dependence on oil. It is found that the oil sector is the country’s largest and most important industry, constituting over half of Norway’s exports, which makes the country largely dependent on the price of oil, and thus the forces shaping the oil market. All that being said, Norwegian Krone and Crude oil remain in tight positive correlation.
As you can see, Crude oil has been trading bearish for the last couple of months, while USDNOK currency pair was in a corrective recovery. Now that Crude oil is bottoming within 5th wave and it’s looking for a bigger recovery, we can see USDNOK pair turning sharply and impulsively down after a complex w-x-y corrective rally.
So, seems like USDNOK bears are back in the game and we may easily see more weakness with current recovery on Crude oil that can see more upside, just be aware of short-term pullbacks before a trend continuation.
Get Full Access To Our Premium Elliott Wave Analysis For 14 Days. Click here.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.0900 as DXY recovers modestly Premium
EUR/USD erased daily gains during the American session as Wall Street moved off highs. The deterioration in market sentiment is helping the US Dollar look less weak. As a result, the pair is moving further away from the seven-week high of 1.0929 toward 1.0850.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2300 on BOE day
Following a pullback with the initial reaction to the Bank of England's policy announcements, GBP/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.2300. The pair remains on track to post gains for the second straight day as the US Dollar struggles to find demand.
Gold: XAU/USD hits fresh highs above $2,000 as US yields resume slide Premium
Spot gold rose further during the American session, climbing again above $2,000/oz, despite the modest recovery of the US Dollar. US yields resumed the decline, boosting the yellow metal. The US 10-year yield fell to 3.42%, the lowest since Monday.
Breaking: Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon arrested in Montenegro: Interior minister
Terraform Labs' founder Do Kwon is arrested, according to Minister of Interior of Montenegro Filip Adzic. This is a developing story and will updated
International outlook: Global Economy Proving Resilient, for Now
Wells Fargo analysts forecast a modestly softer U.S. dollar than previously, and forecast the trade-weighted dollar against the advanced foreign economies to depreciate by 3% by the end of 2023 and a further 5% in 2024