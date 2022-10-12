MXN is doing very well vs USD when other commodity currencies are much weaker. As such, we think that USDMXN can easily break much lower once USD will turn down across the board. In fact, we already see a bearish reversal with a sharp drop 20.57: It looks like an impulse while the current sideways price action around 20.00 can be corrective; possibly evne wave (2) with nice resistance at 20.20-20.30 area.

For more detailed analysis we suggest to check our video below in which I will alos cover crude oil that has turned up recnetly, and can cause the breakdown on USDMXN if energy price will continue to rise.

