MXN is doing very well vs USD when other commodity currencies are much weaker. As such, we think that USDMXN can easily break much lower once USD will turn down across the board. In fact, we already see a bearish reversal with a sharp drop 20.57: It looks like an impulse while the current sideways price action around 20.00 can be corrective; possibly evne wave (2) with nice resistance at 20.20-20.30 area.
For more detailed analysis we suggest to check our video below in which I will alos cover crude oil that has turned up recnetly, and can cause the breakdown on USDMXN if energy price will continue to rise.
Get Full Access To Our Premium Analysis For 14 Days. Click here!
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD recaptures 1.1000 amid UK policy uncertainty, subdued USD
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.1000 during the European trading on Wednesday. Investors assess reports floating around the BOE and UK PM Truss' policies. The US dollar eases amid a mixed sentiment, ahead of US data and Fed minutes.
EUR/USD eases to 0.9700 ahead of US data, Lagarde
EUR/USD is battling 0.9700, erasing gains amid a broadly subdued US dollar, Treasury yields and a cautious market mood. EUR bulls ignore upbeat Eurozone Industrial Production data. The focus shifts to Lagarde's speech, US inflation data and Fed minutes.
USD/JPY: Upside regains traction above 146.00, at highest since 1998
USD/JPY is seeing fresh demand and refreshes 24-year highs above 146.40. Investors trade with caution, as the pair has surpassed the key 145.90 level, which was previously a trigger point for the Japanese intervention. The US dollar holds steady ahead of Fed minutes.
Gold fades recovery below $1,700 as hawkish Fed bets precede FOMC Minutes
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to defend the first daily gains in six around $1,670 heading into Wednesday’s European session, as sluggish markets keep the metal bears hopeful ahead of the key Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes.
Bitcoin: How will CPI affect the crypto markets?
Bitcoin price could see a minor run-up to retest the recent broken, bearish setup. This development is likely to influence Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins to do the same. Regardless, investors need to stay focussed on the mid-term outlook, which is still pessimistic.