USDMXN has made five waves down from 2020 highs before it slowed down into a volatile and choppy price pattern. We see that as a triangle in wave B which can cause a sharp sell-off later this year or in 2023, back to 2020 pandemic low. However, before bears can be put back in action we need five subwaves in this contracting range. An a-b-c-d-e is subsctructure of a triangle, and wave E can be in play now.

