USDMXN remains bearish and it’s now in a sharp intraday decline aboutwe have been warning about in the past. We see pair now breaking the trendline support and its falling below the important 19.70 level. This may cause more more weakness as a higher degree bearish triangle can come to an end. In fact, MXN has been one of the strongest even when USD was up vs GBP, AUD and NOK . So if these are ready to gain, or at least make a pullback, then we think that USDMXN can easily come much lower. Check where USDMXN is despite DXY bull run in the last 12 months.
A bearish HS pattern also signals for more weakness on USDMXN .
We have been talking about this turn down on USDMXN already weeks back.
Get Full Access To Our Premium Analysis For 14 Days. Click here!
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD struggles to defend 0.6400, Australia Consumer Inflation Expectations, US CPI eyed
AUDUSD bears pressure the quote to revisit 0.6400, despite the latest inaction around 0.6420, amid lackluster markets. In doing so, the Aussie pair extends the previous day’s losses, the biggest in one month, during the early hours of the key Thursday.
EURUSD: Bulls and bears about to go head to head
The euro was hit hard on Wednesday and is trying to correct on Thursday, although is facing a robust US Dollar as traders braced for any upside surprise in the upcoming US Consumer Price Index report. US yields and the greenback rallied on a soft US Treasury auction.
Gold holds $1,700 support despite risk-off mood, US inflation eyed
Gold price is continuously picking bids around the immediate hurdle of $1,702.00 from Wednesday. The precious metal surrendered its entire Wednesday’s gains after the risk profile turned soar as investors underpinned the DXY ahead of the US inflation event.
Bitcoin falls to 2020 trading levels at $15,600!
Bitcoin price free falls, bringing the market value down by 25% on the month at $21,000 as the bears have forged a weekend sell-off. $679 million worth of longs have been liquidated in the last 24 hours. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above.
Is the US Dollar still a buy ahead of US CPI
So many factors are affecting the currency markets right now that it can be hard to get your head around them all. Activity is definitely centered on the US. Last week, we had the US Fed’s interest rate decision and US NFP which is still lingering in the minds of traders.