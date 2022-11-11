USDMXN is coming down, now breaking 19.43 decisively as the Bank of Mexico's lift rates from 9.25 to 10% as expected, while on other hand US inflation is coming down. So it's a double win for bears on USDMXN which are in full progress now in wave 3 with support around 19.00. Resistance on rally is at 19.43 and the trendline.
We have been bearish on USDMXN for a while and looking even for 18.50 pandemic level on a biger picture. Below that is 17.33. we cover these in our video below.
Get Full Access To Our Premium Analysis For 14 Days. Click here!
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD rises above 1.0300 as US Dollar selloff continues
EUR/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level in three months above 1.1300. The safe-haven US Dollar resumes its post-CPI downside as risk flows continue to dominate the financial markets ahead of the weekend.
GBPUSD extends rally, closes in on 1.1800
GBPUSD has extended its rally and advanced toward 1.1800 in the second half of the day on Friday. The broad-based US Dollar weakness, as reflected by a 1% decline in the US Dollar Index, amid improving market mood helps the pair stretch higher.
Gold climbs to multi-month highs above $1,760
Gold continues to push higher and trades above $1,760 for the first time in nearly three months on Friday. The US Dollar stays under heavy bearish pressure as investors cheer the soft US inflation report and heightened optimism about Chine easing coronavirus restrictions.
FTX files for bankruptcy as Sam Bankman-Fried resigns as CEO
The embattled FTX exchange has reportedly filed for bankruptcy. FTX has been in the spotlight this week following allegations of mismanagement of funds. FTX, the West Realm Shires Services and Alameda Research, including 130 affiliated firms have started proceedings under chapter 11 of the bankruptcy law.
US CPI cools, bond yields plummet, the Dollar extends slide
A surprise drop in both headline and core inflation in the US sent stocks surging while the Dollar slid anew against its rivals. Optimism that the Fed could shift to softer interest rate hikes over the next months pushed the Dollar lower.