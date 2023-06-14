USDJPY was trading muted within a short-term range and marginally above the 140.00 level prior to the FOMC policy announcement.
The pair bounced on the 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) once again on Tuesday, increasing optimism that the bulls could take charge in the short-term. The RSI is still hovering above its 50 neutral mark, reflecting a positive bias. Though, its falling trend is witnessing persisting caution in the market. In other warning signals, the MACD remains below its red signal line, while the stochastic oscillator is not far below its 80 overbought level. The descending triangle in the short-term picture is feeding some skepticism as well, although the price is currently trading slightly above it.
Buyers may wait for a close above May’s peak of 140.90 to drive the price up to the 142.15 resistance taken from November 21. A dynamic bullish correction could reach the resistance line from March at 143.00. Breaking higher, the pair may next visit the 144.50-145.00 region.
On the downside, a forceful move below the 20-day EMA and the 138.75 floor could squeeze the price towards the 50-day EMA and the support trendline at 136.95. Should the bears push lower, the next pivot could take place around the 200-day EMA at 135.00, while the 2023 ascending trendline may also attract special attention at 133.80.
In summary, USDJPY is in a neutral mode in the short-term picture. A step above 140.90 or below 138.75 could provide the next direction in the market.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retakes 1.0800 as US Dollar weakens ahead of Fed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0800, back on the bids in the European trading hours. The pair is capitalizing on the renewed weakness in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields. Investors refrain from placing fresh bets on the major ahead of the Fed policy decision.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2650 after UK data, Fed decision eyed
GBP/USD is attempting a rebound toward 1.2650 despite the mixed UK GDP and Industrial Production data releases. The US Dollar is losing ground amid jittery markets, awaiting the Fed rate pause announcement following soft US inflation data.
Gold defends 100-day SMA ahead of the crucial FOMC decision
Gold price once again attracts some buyers near the 100-day SMA on Wednesday and recovers a part of the previous day's slide to the weekly low. The XAG/USD sticks to its modest intraday gains heading into the European session and currently trades just above the $1,945 level.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies seeing uptick in social volume: Ethereum, XRP, Binance Coin
Social media attention has recently turned to ETH, XRP and Binance Coin (BNB) at the expense of Bitcoin, a sign of increasing confidence in these altcoins among crypto traders even as the price of the most popular cryptocurrency holds above the $25,000 level.
Federal Reserve Preview: Dot plot set to determine the US Dollar’s dramatic moves
Markets are always looking to the future – and the Fed's dot plot is something investors can cling to foresee its next moves. The Fed’s figures can be read by algorithms, triggering a response that is fast and furious.