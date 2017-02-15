USDJPY - Upside Rejection to Deepen

Further losses in Asia this morning have ended the trend of higher daily lows, so with signals turning negative, and I'm looking for this temporary setback to deepen with potential back to 113.29 or even 112.59. Intraday upside near 114.15 is likely to find sellers and only above 114.96 would, in my view, be bullish.

Bullish signals for USD/JPY sentiment on the week have been confirmed, investors buying the cross yesterday to post a 5th higher daily low & high in a row and an initial gain of almost ¾ Big Fig and a new monthly high. However, sellers returned to the market from close to the 50 day moving average rate with sentiment deteriorating to close little changed at Wednesday's end.

