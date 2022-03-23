USDJPY stretched Tuesday’s exponential rally to a fresh 6-year high of 121.40 on Wednesday, boosting its gains by 5.2% so far in March.
The market structure is strongly bullish, underpinned by the upward sloping simple moving averages (SMAs). Yet, with the price trading way above its SMAs and the RSI approaching its 2016 high after deviating significantly above its 70 overbought level, there is growing speculation that the bulls could soon run out of fuel. The Stochastics are in line with this narrative as the blue %K and red %D lines are set for another bearish crossover above their 80 overbought level, which is lower than the one registered last week.
If the bulls surrender around 121.55, the pair may drift lower to seek support near Tuesday’s low of 119.42. Failing to rebound here could see an extension towards 118.36, while a steeper decline may test the broken resistance line currently at 117.80. Should sellers breach the 20-day SMA at 117.36 as well, the downfall could pick up steam towards January’s top of 116.33.
In the bullish scenario, where the rally gets fresh buying traction above 121.55, immediate resistance could emerge somewhere between 122.53 and 123.80. Higher, a tougher battle could start around the 2015 ceiling of 125.27 – 125.84.
Summarizing, USDJPY continues to hold a bullish bias, but with the pair trading within the overbought zone for a week now, conviction is growing that the impressive rally could soon take a breather.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1000 as dollar regains its strength
EUR/USD extended its slide during the European trading hours and was last seen trading below 1.1000. The renewed dollar strength on the risk-averse market environment is weighing heavily on the pair on Wednesday. Wall Street's main indexes remain on track to open in the red.
GBP/USD stays on the back foot, closes in on 1.3200
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in the early European session and started to decline toward 1.3200. The data from the UK showed that annual CPI jumped to a three-decade high of 6.2% in February from 5.5% in January.
Gold climbs back above $1,930 level amid cautious market mood
Gold regained traction on Wednesday amid the lack of progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. The Fed’s hawkish outlook, elevated US bond yields could act as a headwind for the precious metal.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptos take a break to rethink directional bias
Bitcoin price is facing blockades, pausing its uptrend and even reversing it. This sudden lack of momentum has allowed bears to take control. As a result, Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins are also undergoing minor retracement.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five reasons a deal may be closer than it seems, what it means for the dollar Premium
It might be darkest before dawn – the Russia-Ukraine war seems stuck in the mud after a month of fighting, but this stalemate could be a prelude to a deal.