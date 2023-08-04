Share:

USDJPY turned sharply down from projected resistance as we warned about on July 31.

Well, A-B-C correction can be now completed and we should be aware of a sell-off after the NFP report, ideally within a new five-wave bearish impulse, just be aware of short-term pullbacks. Bearish confirmation level is still far away below 138 region.

