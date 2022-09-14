USDJPY touches 24-year high as bullish forces persist

USDJPY has been in a prolonged uptrend since early March, crossing forcefully above both its 50- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) and generating consecutive fresh highs. Moreover, despite the recent consolidation, the positive tone appears to be strengthening in the near term as the pair has edged higher again to challenge its recent 24-year high of 144.98.

The momentum indicators currently suggest that bullish forces have gained total control. Specifically, the stochastic oscillator is set to post a bullish crossover, while the MACD histogram is currently above zero and its red signal line.

Should buying interest persist, the pair could move higher to test the 24-year peak of 144.98. Jumping above the latter, the price would form fresh multi-year highs, where the August 1998 resistance of 147.70 might come under examination. Even higher, the July 1987 peak of 153.85 could prove to be a tough barrier for the price to overcome.

On the flipside, a negative correction could initially halt at the recent low of 141.50. Should that floor collapse, the bears could aim for the 139.98 resistance territory before the spotlight turns to the 50-day SMA, currently at 137.50. Failing to stop there, any further declines may encounter strong support at the 135.57.

Overall, USDJPY appears to have the necessary momentum to push higher and generate fresh multi-year highs. Nevertheless, the bulls should not rule out the possibility of some retracement, before the latter is accomplished.

NZDUSD plummets to fresh 28-month low below 0.6000

NZDUSD plunged to a new 28-month low of 0.5985 during yesterday’s session after it found strong resistance near the 20-day simple moving average (SMA). The price is holding well below the Ichimoku cloud as well as the short- and long-term descending trend lines.

Technically, the MACD oscillator has dived beneath its trigger line in the negative region, while the stochastic is approaching the 20 level following the bearish crossover within its %K and %D lines.

As the price falls beneath the 0.6000 psychological level, the next support to have in mind is the 0.5920 barrier, taken from the bottoms in May 2020. Even lower, the market may meet the trough at 0.5468, registered in March 2020.

On the flipside, if there is a successful climb beyond the 0.6000 mark, the price may run towards the 20-day SMA at 0.6117 ahead of the 0.6155 barrier. Above that, traders may turn their focus on the 40-day SMA at 0.6210, which overlaps with the lower boundary of the cloud and the blue Kijun-sen line. Higher up, the short-term downtrend line at 0.6320 may halt the bullish actions.

All in all, NZDUSD has been developing within a descending move since April 5, and only an advance above the long-term diagonal line may change this outlook.