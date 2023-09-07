Notice that USDJPY made a sharp drop from 2022 highs, a clear impulse that suggests we have a top in place of a higher degree wave V. As such, the current rise from 126 can be temporary, but it s a complex and deep movement but can be corrective still. Looking at the daily charts; the important key Fib resistance is at 78.6%, while the important channel line stands near 142.00 which certainly has to be broken for a bearish trend.
Looking at the 4h time frame, this can be an ongoing fifth wave of a fith that is now at frist resistance at 148, while second higher protection is at 150, which can be tested if price move will extend. So in both cases keep in mind that this five-wave rise from 137.00 can come to an end and that sooner or later bears will show up with a minimum three-wave bearish reversal.
Get Full Access To Our Premium Elliott Wave Analysis For 14 Days. Click here.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps below 1.0700 after US data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 1.0700 for the first time since early June on Thursday. The sharp decline seen in the weekly Initial Jobless Claims and the upward revision to Q2 Unit Labor Costs provided a boost to the USD and weighed on the pair.
GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.2450 on persistent USD strength
GBP/USD extended its daily slide toward 1.2450 and touched its weakest level in three months in the process. The US Dollar continues to gather strength following the upbeat employment-related US data releases, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold returns below $1,920 as US yields edge higher
Gold price lost its traction and dropped below $1,920 in the second half of the day on Thursday. Following a quiet European session, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield started to climb toward 4.3% on upbeat US data, causing XAU/USD to turn south.
XRP price stagnates, while lawyers analyze Howey memo and William Hinman speech on Ethereum
XRP price is winding around $0.50 on the daily price chart on Binance despite the altcoin being in a demand zone between $0.46 and $0.50. The altcoin likely risks a slump in its price in the short term.
Dollar strengthens on Fed outlook
The Dollar index has traded steadily at around the $105 level as the market anticipates further monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve.