USD/JPY storms to fresh 24-year highs, flirts with intervention
USDJPY has been in a prolonged uptrend since early March, crossing above its historical resistance levels and generating consecutive multi-year highs. Moreover, despite the recent consolidation, the positive tone appears to be strengthening in the near term as the pair has edged higher today to a fresh 24-year high of 146.38.
The short-term oscillators currently indicate that bullish forces are intensifying. Specifically, the RSI is sloping upwards towards its 70-oversold area, while the MACD histogram is strengthening in the positive region, approaching its red signal line.
Should buying pressures persist, the pair could move higher to form fresh multi-year highs, where the August 1998 resistance of 147.70 might curb further advances. Conquering this barricade, the bulls may target the 150.00 psychological mark. Even higher, the July 1987 peak of 153.85 could prove to be a tough barrier for the price to overcome.
On the flipside, a negative correction could initially come to a halt at the recent support region of 143.51. Should that floor collapse, the price could descend towards the 139.98 resistance territory, which might now act as support. A break below the latter could turn the spotlight to 135.57 before the August low of 130.40 appears on the radar.
Overall, USDJPY seems to have the necessary momentum to push higher and challenge its historical highs. Nevertheless, the bulls should not rule out the possibility of some retracement before the latter is accomplished as an intervention by the BoJ remains on the cards.
NZD/USD rises after hitting new 31-month low
NZDUSD is posting some gains after the selling interest towards the 31-month trough of 0.5530. The technical oscillators are suggesting positive movements in the short-term, as the MACD moved above its trigger line, while the stochastic posted a bullish crossover within the %K and %D lines in the oversold zone. The short-term simple moving averages are heading south following the downside movement.
More upside pressures could drive the market until the immediate resistance of the 20-day SMA at 0.5740 before meeting the 0.5815 barrier. Moving higher, the 50-day SMA near the 0.6000 psychological level ahead of the medium-term downtrend line near 0.6220, could be important levels.
Alternatively, a dive below the 31-month low of 0.5530 would send the pair until the next support at 0.5468. Steeper losses could open the door for the March 2009 bottom at 0.4880.
Summarizing, NZDUSD has been developing in a descending movement in the medium- and long-term timeframes; however, in the very short-term, the pair is showing some positive signs.
