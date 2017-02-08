USDJPY short-term bullish with neutral medium-term outlook

USDJPY has been posting some gains in today’s trading so far, roughly paring yesterday’s fall in price.

The short-term sentiment as indicated by the RSI is bearish as the indicator is currently at 43, below the 50 level that separates bullish from bearish short-term bias. This is reinforced by the MACD which is below 0 and has recently crossed below the red signal line.

The recently congested area around 113.30 is likely to provide some resistance to upside movements in price. If it is breached, the 50-day moving average (MA), currently at 115.09, comes into view as next immediate resistance. Beyond that, another congested area around 117 would come into focus. It is important to note that should this be challenged as well, the pair will eye the mid-December 1-year high of 118.66.

On the downside, the 200-day MA at 107.40 is expected to act as support. If it is breached, another congested area in the recent past, the one around 104, is likely to provide additional support.

Looking at the medium-term, the pair recorded a bullish (golden) cross at the start of December when the 50-day MA moved above the 200-day one. However, as price action has moved below the 50-day MA, this has challenged the strength of this signal and set a more neutral outlook for now.

Overall, the short-term bias is bullish and the medium-term is neutral.

