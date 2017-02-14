USDJPY – risk of deeper pullback after upside rejection at 55SMA
Pullback from yesterday’s strong upside rejection at 115.00 barrier (55SMA) extends today and probes below pivots at 113.65/60 (Fibo 38.2% of 111.57/114.94 upleg / daily Kijun-sen).
Break here would generate stronger bearish signal for further easing.
Yesterday’s bearish candle with long upper shadow weighs, along with slow stochastic that reversed from o/b territory and showing plenty of room at the downside.
Near-term risk is turning towards next pivot at 113.26 (daily Tenkan-sen / 50% retracement), loss of which would confirm reversal and open targets at 112.86/37 (Fibo 61.8% and 76.4% of 111.57/114.94 upleg).
Hourly Ichimoku cloud (spanned between 113.90 and 114.15) is expected to cap upside attempts and guard upper pivot at 115.00.
Res: 113.90; 114.15; 114.29; 115.00
Sup: 113.54; 113.26; 112.86; 112.37
Interested in USDJPY technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 116.02
- R2 115.26
- R1 114.75
- PP 114.00
-
- S1 113.49
- S2 112.73
- S3 112.22
