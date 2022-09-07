USD/JPY revives long-term bullish trend

USDJPY is trying to repeat Tuesday’s exciting rally after re-activating its long-term uptrend above July’s peak of 139.20 last week, boosting the price up to 144.37 early on Wednesday– the highest since August 1998.

The area around 144.37 was somewhat constraining back in 1998, while the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of July’s bearish correction is within a breathing distance at 144.92 too. Hence, some congestion cannot be ruled out within this area. Note that the RSI and the stochastics are comfortably above their overbought levels and near a former resistance zone, suggesting that the bears might be around the corner. If buying appetite strengthens instead, the ascend could see further continuation towards the 1998 top of 147.71.

Should traders engage in profit taking soon, the pair could revisit the broken bullish channel seen around 140.60. A move lower from here may immediately take a breather around July’s peak of 139.37 before stretching towards the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 137.55. If downside forces persist, the door will open for the 50-day SMA and the channel’s lower boundary around 136.50.

All in all, USDJPY is back in a bullish trend after almost two months, with the rally expected to continue up to 147.71 unless the area around 145.00 proves tough to overcome.

NZD/USD plummets to fresh 27-month low

NZDUSD has been trending lower since March, generating a profound structure of lower highs and lower lows. Moreover, in the past few sessions, the technical picture has deteriorated even further, with the price recording a fresh 27-month low of 0.5995.

This negative near-term bias is also reflected by the short-term oscillators. The RSI is descending near the 30-oversold zone, while the MACD histogram is extending its retreat below both zero and its red signal line.

Should selling pressures intensify, the price could encounter support at the 27-month low of 0.5995. If that floor collapses, the pair will dive towards levels not seen in the past two years, where the May 2020 low of 0.5920 could provide downside protection. Failing to halt there, the April 2020 support of 0.5840 may halt any further drops.

To the upside, bullish actions could send the price to test the July low of 0.6060. Crossing above this region, the pair might ascend towards 0.6250 or higher to challenge the recent peak of 0.6467. Piercing through the latter, the June high of 0.6575 could prove to be a tough obstacle for the pair to overcome.

Overall, even if NZDUSD has come under tremendous downside pressure, the momentum indicators currently suggest that the pair has not yet reached oversold levels. Therefore, the price will most likely resume its decline into uncharted waters to fresh multi-year lows.