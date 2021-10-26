Overview:
Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases and a complete top down analysis of the USDJPY which is potentially failing at the 114.54 to 114.72 monthly resistance area.
USDJPY Monthly:
Monthly support at 112.21 and 110.96, resistance at 114.54 and 114.72.
The monthly chart is in an uptrend and price has tested the 114.54 to 114.72 monthly resistance area. Will price hold at major resistance and reverse back down within the long term range or breakout above 114.72 monthly resistance?
USDJPY Weekly:
Weekly support at 112.62, resistance at 114.20.
The weekly chart is in an uptrend. However, last week price rejected the 114.54 to 114.72 monthly resistance area closing on its low suggesting a further decline this week.
USDJPY Daily:
Daily support at 112.62, resistance at 114.69.
The daily chart trend remains up but has sold off following the test of the 114.54 to 114.72 monthly resistance area. A further retest and failure at the monthly resistance area would signal a reversal in the immediate trend and present an ideal opportunity to sell at a strong resistance area.
Should price reverse the short term target would be 112.21 monthly support, followed by 110.96 monthly support.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains poised to extend losses below 1.1600 amid USD rebound
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.1600, on the defensive amid a broadly stronger US dollar. Markets cheer US-Sino talks and stimulus progress. The Fed-ECB monetary policy divergence weighs down on the euro. US CB Consumer Confidence data awaited.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3750, Brexit talks in London eyed
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, struggling for a clear direction after Monday’s rebound. Market sentiment improves on stimulus hopes, US-Sino talks but the dollar remains firmer. UK’s Frost offers EU December deadline to solve the row over the NI proposal. All eyes on the Brexit talks in London.
Gold defends $1,800 amid higher US Treasury yields
Gold prices surrender the previous session's gains and struggle to defend the $1,800 mark. The US 10-year Treasury yields remain elevated near 1.63% ahead of the upcoming major central bank meetings this week. The precious metal rose almost 1% in the US session.
Ethereum price provides one last buy opportunity before exploding to $5,200
Ethereum price has breached a crucial level, indicating the start of a run-up to new all-time highs. However, ETH is consolidating, gathering steam for the next leg that propels it higher. Ethereum price set up multiple lower lows between Sept 3 and Sept 24
Conference Board Consumer Confidence October Preview: Watch what we do... Premium
Confidence expected to slip to 108.3 from 109.3 in September. Michigan Consumer Sentiment eroded slightly in October. Sentiment seems divorced from labor market and Retail Sales. Federal Reserve taper will not hinge on a happy US consumer.