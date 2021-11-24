Overview:

Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases and a complete top down analysis of the USDJPY which is potentially forming a double top pattern at the 114.72 monthly resistance level.

USDJPY Monthly:

Monthly support at 112.21 and 110.96, resistance at 114.54 and 114.72.

The monthly chart is in an uptrend and price has retested the 114.72 monthly resistance level. Will price hold at major resistance and form a double top pattern?

USDJPY Weekly:

Weekly support at 112.72, resistance at 114.69.

The weekly chart is in an uptrend. However, last week price rejected the 114.72 monthly resistance level forming an inverted hammer suggesting a further decline this week?

USDJPY Daily:

Daily support at 113.58, resistance at 114.96.

Price has broken below the last higher bottom turning the daily chart trend to down. Price breaking below last week’s low of 113.58 would start to confirm the higher time frame reversal.

Watch the video for a full break down of my analysis on how you could either trade this pair to the upside or downside, all depends on whether the 114.72 monthly resistance level holds or fails.