Overview:
Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases and a complete top down analysis of the USDJPY which is potentially forming a double top pattern at the 114.72 monthly resistance level.
USDJPY Monthly:
Monthly support at 112.21 and 110.96, resistance at 114.54 and 114.72.
The monthly chart is in an uptrend and price has retested the 114.72 monthly resistance level. Will price hold at major resistance and form a double top pattern?
USDJPY Weekly:
Weekly support at 112.72, resistance at 114.69.
The weekly chart is in an uptrend. However, last week price rejected the 114.72 monthly resistance level forming an inverted hammer suggesting a further decline this week?
USDJPY Daily:
Daily support at 113.58, resistance at 114.96.
Price has broken below the last higher bottom turning the daily chart trend to down. Price breaking below last week’s low of 113.58 would start to confirm the higher time frame reversal.
Watch the video for a full break down of my analysis on how you could either trade this pair to the upside or downside, all depends on whether the 114.72 monthly resistance level holds or fails.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady around 1.1250 inside weekly falling wedge
EUR/USD struggles to keep the rebound from the 16-month low around 1.1250 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The currency major pair refreshed the multi-day bottom the previous day before bouncing off 1.1226.
GBP/USD keeps bounce off two-month-old support towards 1.3400
GBP/USD bounces off intraday low to extend the previous day’s U-turn from the 2021 bottom, around 1.3380 during Wednesday’s Asian session. A descending support line from late September triggered the cable pair’s recovery moves on Tuesday.
Gold bears eye $1,780 support amid firmer yields
Gold seesaws around a three-week low, near $1,790 at the latest, following a four-day downtrend that dragged the quote below the 200-DMA. That said, firmer yields and hopes of a Fed rate hike weigh on the metal prices despite the latest inaction during early Wednesday’s Asian session.
MATIC price forms bear trap as Polygon heads to $2.6
MATIC price remains inside a broader rising wedge pattern on its candlestick chart and has struggled to find support. However, the Point and Figure chart shows that a move above $1.70 could trigger some intense buying pressure and deny bears their selloff.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.