USDJPY remains under pressure and eyes next pivot at 112.85; offers lowered to 113.80

USDJPY

Long bearish candle that was left on yesterday's extension of pullback after strong upside rejection at 114.94, heavily weighs on near-term action.

Yesterday's close below Tenkan-sen line at 113.26 was a bearish signal, with the pair eyeing next pivot at 112.85 (Fibo 61.8% of 111.57/114.94 upleg.

Firm break here is needed to confirm reversal and trigger further weakness from lower top at 114.94.

Corrective upticks should be ideally capped at 113.80 zone (falling 30SMA/Fibo 38.2% of 114.94/113.07 downleg).

Only sustained bounce above 114.00 barrier would sideline downside risk.

Res: 113.26; 113.59; 113.80; 114.22

Sup: 113.07; 112.85; 112.37; 112.00

