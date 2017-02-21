USDJPY remains biased lower; break below 112.60 pivot to threaten base of rising daily cloud
Strong two-day fall from double upside rejection at 113.75 cracked key near-term support at 112.60 (17 Feb former correction low) and is threatening for further downside.
Bearishly aligned daily studies support scenario, with break below 112.60 to open 112.37 (Fibo 76.4% of 111.57/114.94 upleg) and expose key near-term supports at 111.80/60 (base of rising daily cloud / 06/09 Feb higher base).
Falling 20SMA marks first resistance at 113.05, followed by converged 10/30SMA at 113.36 that should cap extended upticks.
Res: 113.05; 113.36; 113.75; 114.00
Sup: 112.53; 112.37; 111.80; 111.60
Interested in USDJPY technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 114.61
- R2 114.20
- R1 113.91
- PP 113.50
-
- S1 113.20
- S2 112.79
- S3 112.50
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.