USD/JPY pivots north but don’t get excited yet

USDJPY turned green after its latest sharp bearish wave paused at an almost two-month low of 130.38 on Tuesday, with the price quickly recouping Monday’s losses in the aftermath.

While the RSI and the Stochastic oscillator are flagging oversold conditions as the indicators pivot northwards after tumbling to 30 and 20 respectively, there are several obstacles ahead, which could still ruin any additional bullish efforts.

First, the pair remains trapped within the Ichimoku cloud for the third consecutive day and below the 133.20 level, while not far above, the red Tenkan-sen line could also squeeze the pair with the help of the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) seen at 134.50. Higher, the bulls will need to successfully climb back above the broken tentative ascending trendline and the 20-day SMA at 136.00 in order to gain access to the 20-year high of 139.37.

On the downside, sellers will look for a close below the cloud at 131.53 and yesterday’s trough of 130.38 to drive the price towards the 128.85 handle. Beneath the latter, the next target will be May’s low of 126.35, where any violation would signal a bearish trend reversal in the big picture.

Summing up, USDJPY has not escaped the downward path despite showing an appetite for recovery. Unless it rallies back above 136.00, sellers may remain active in the market.

Technical analysis – NZD/USD pauses rebound but retains positive bias

NZDUSD has been in a prolonged downtrend since March when it peaked at the 0.7032 region. Although the price has managed to regain some lost ground after its downfall ceased at the 26-month low of 0.6059, its latest rebound was recently rejected at the lower boundary of the Ichimoku cloud.

The short-term oscillators suggest that bullish forces remain in control, but positive momentum is waning. Specifically, the RSI is hovering slightly beyond the 50-neutral mark despite its latest drop, while the MACD histogram is found above both zero and its red signal line.

If buying interest intensifies, the recent peak of 0.6350, which overlaps with the lower limit of the Ichimoku cloud, could act as immediate resistance. Piercing through this region, the bulls could challenge 0.6398 before the spotlight turns to the June high of 0.6575. Conquering this barricade, the price might ascend to test the 0.6930 hurdle.

On the flipside, any downside moves could initially stall at 0.6190. Diving beneath that region, the 26-month low of 0.6059 may prove to be a tough obstacle for the bears to overcome. A violation of the latter could send the price to fresh multi-year lows, where the May 2020 low of 0.5920 could be the next support region.

Overall, even though NZDUSD’s short-term picture has been improving, its recovery seems to be running out of steam. Therefore, a clear break above the 0.6350 ceiling is needed to signal the resumption of the pair’s latest recovery.