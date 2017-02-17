USDJPY on recovery mode, targeting 113.65
Daily Forecast - 17 February 2017
USDJPY Spot
USDJPY making a recovery as hoped & holding above 113.35/25 targets minor resistance at 113.65/68 then 113.85/90 but stronger resistance at 114.10/20 the main challenge for bulls today. A good area for profit taking on longs therefore. Shorts may be risky...if you try, stop above 114.50.
Strong support at 113.35/25 & longs need stops below 113.05. Be ready to sell a break below to target minor support at 112.90/85 then trend line support at 112.70/65. We are oversold short term so a bounce from here is possible but longs need stops below 112.30.
EURUSD Spot
EURUSD holding above 1.0635/40 now targets resistance at 1.0710/15. We are overbought short term in a bear trend so this should be a selling opportunity with stops above the 100 day moving average at 1.0735. A break higher would be very unexpected...but targets 1.0760/65.
First support at 1.0640/35 should be the most important of the day & therefore failure here signals a return to the negative trend targeting 1.0615/10 & minor support at 1.0595/90. On further losses look for 1.0570/60.
AUDUSD Spot
AUDUSD first support at 7680/75 but below here a buying opportunity at 7650/45. Try longs with stops below 7625. On further losses look for the next target & buying opportunity at 7600/7595, with stops below 7565.
First resistance at this week's high of 7730/32 but a break above 7740/44 targets 7760/65 then strong 1 year trend line resistance at 7790/7800. Try shorts with stops above 7830.
