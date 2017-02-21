USDJPY – No clear n/t direction while the price holds within 112.60/113.75 range

Repeated upside rejection (112.75) of recovery leg from 112.60 (17 Feb trough) and subsequent easing that reversed the largest part of strong 112.60/113.75 recovery, weakened near-term structure. Daily studies are in neutral / bearish mode and require break out of 112.60/113.75 range for stronger direction signal. Firm break below 113.00 support would confirm bearish near-term stance, with loss of 112.60 pivot to complete daily Failure Swing pattern for fresh extension of pullback from 114.94, as 15 Feb bearish candle with long upper shadow continues to weigh. Conversely, close above daily Tenkan-sen (113.75) would signal further retracement of 114.94/112.60 downleg.

