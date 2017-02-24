USDJPY Next Week Prognosis Bullish

USDJPY on breaking of consolidation zone 103.913 have high momentum North side drive forming bullish channel. Than from 118.100 start bearish correction with in bullish channel. Now is at key reversal point with in bullish channel increasing probability of market to attain its bullish impulsive wave.

Next week USDJPY master direction would remain bullish so recommended to buy all dips.

GANN Study

GANN study revealed that price have upward move till 540 Degree GANN angle (270 x 2) than have 90 Degree downward correction. Now seems to have again start the upward drive on rejection of GANN Angle 360 (111.786)

Resistance (GANN ANGLES)

450(115.154), 540(118.573), 630(122.041), 720(125.560)