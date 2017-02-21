USDJPY neutral in the short and medium-term

USDJPY has been experiencing some minor losses since the day’s open after closing lower the day before.

The RSI indicator is currently below but close to the 50 neutral level at 48. It has been around 50 over the last number of days of mostly sideways movement and relatively low intra-day volatility. The MACD histogram is painting a similar picture as it is slightly negative, but above the red signal line.

The current level of the 50-day moving average (MA) at 114.81 is expected to provide resistance to upside moves. A successful break above it, would shift focus to a congested area in the recent past -the one around 117- as another resistance area.

On the downside, the February 7 near three-month low of 111.59 is likely to act as support. Should it be challenged and fail to hold, the 200-day MA, currently at 107.62, would be eyed as another support mark.

Regarding the medium-term outlook, the pair recorded a bullish (golden) cross at the start of December when the 50-day MA moved above the 200-day one. However, the price moving below the 50-day MA and being consistently below it since late January is setting a neutral bias for now.

To sum up, the short- and medium-term bias is neutral.

Interested in USD/JPY technicals? Check out the key levels