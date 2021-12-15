USDJPY has been trapped between the red Tenkan-sen line and the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) the past couple of sessions, consolidating the bounce off the two-month low of 112.50 within the 113.24 – 113.78 territory.
Traders are probably in a wait-and-see mode ahead of the FOMC policy meeting, with the RSI and the MACD currently reflecting a neutral bias for the market as the former is struggling to enter the bullish zone above 50, while the latter remains muted around its zero and signal lines.
The market trend, however, is still at risk of aversion in the short-term picture. The 20-day SMA is set to cross below the 50-day SMA, signaling a continuation of the latest downfall below the 112.50 low. But for the price to touch that trough, the bears will first need to close below the dashed tentative supportive trendline currently around 113.00.
Should the decline stretch below 112.50, the pair may print a new lower low within the 112.00 – 111.90 region. Note that the one-year-old tentative ascending trendline is also in the neighborhood and failure to pivot here could produce stronger selling pressures, with the price likely tumbling towards the 200-day SMA at 110.74 in the aftermath.
Alternatively, a break above the 113.80 – 114.00 area could open the way towards the 114.45 resistance. Any step higher from here would resume confidence in the bullish trajectory, shifting the spotlight towards the 4½-year high of 115.22 and the 115.50 barrier taken from March 2017. Further up, the rally could accelerate towards the 117.00 mark, where the bulls faced some limitations in early 2017.
Summarizing, despite the latest upside correction, USDJPY is still maintaining a cautious tone in the short-term picture. A move above 113.80 – 114.00 could improve buying sentiment.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
EUR/USD erases Fed-inspired losses, closes in on 1.1300
EUR/USD fell toward 1.1200 after the Fed announced that it will increase the reductions in asset purchases to $30 billion per month. Powell, however, noted that they will not hike the policy rate until taper is completed and allowed the pair to rebound toward 1.1300.
GBP/USD recovers to mid-1.3200s as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and turned positive on the day near 1.3250. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
Gold returns above $1,770 during Powell's presser
Gold made a sharp U-turn from the two-month low it set at $1,753 and turned positive on the day above $1,770. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield is edging higher toward 1.5%, the greenback is struggling to find demand amid Powell's cautious remarks.
