USDJPY resumed its broad positive trend after the bulls drove aggressively to a five-year high of 116.33 on Tuesday, marking seven consecutive days of gains.
Despite the fast ascent, the pair could not close above the 116.11 limitations taken from late 2016 and start of 2017, with the price sliding back to the negative territory during the early trading hours today.
A deceleration cannot be ruled out in the coming sessions as the market seems to be trading in overbought waters according to the RSI and the fast Stochastics. Yet, the upward pattern in the market has yet to show any sign of weakness and the ascending trendline is still safely navigating the price action northwards. Hence, unless the bears press the price below that trendline currently seen at 114.00, any declines could be of minor concern and buyers could remain on board.
Before the bears reach that key line, the price may seek initially support within the 115.45 – 115.25 region and then somewhere between 114.65 and 114.45. Falling beneath 114.00, the spotlight will turn to the 113.20 handle.
Should the bull run continue, the door would open for the 117.00 psychological mark and the 261.8% Fibonacci extension of the 115.88 – 112.52 downleg at 117.36. Additional gains from here would clear the way towards the tough resistance of 118.65 from December 2016.
Summarizing, although the recent sharp pickup in USDJPY may lose pace in the short-term amid strengthening overbought signals, the upward trajectory could keep buying confidence intact, as long as the price holds above 114.00.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from daily highs post-FOMC Minutes
The EUR/USD pair retreat from 1.1346 following the release of FOMC Meeting Minutes and an upbeat US ADP survey. Most US policymakers judged conditions for a rate hike could be met soon, yields on the run.
GBP/USD hit a two-month high just ahead of 1.3600
The British Pound is among the best performers vs the dollar, with the pair reaching 1.3598 ahead of the US Federal Reserve announcement. Now retreating, the pair retains most of its intraday gains.
Gold bulls hold the grip ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold prices surged for a second consecutive day, with the bright metal topping at $1,829.59 a troy ounce as a better market’s mood played against the greenback. The American currency is down against most major rivals, as investors await the latest FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Dogecoin downside risk could be significant, if support fails DOGE could hit $0.08
Dogecoin price action has been at a make-or-break trading range for over a month. However, flash-crash south is up ahead if bulls cannot support Dogecoin over the next two weeks.
Explainer: Why EUR/USD could tumble before rebounding, the technical and fundamental angles Premium
Where next for the world's most popular currency pair? Down and then up, and for both technical and fundamental reasons detailed here.