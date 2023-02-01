USDJPY has been moving sideways over the last week, holding within the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward wave from 114.64 to 151.93 at 128.70 and the 131.20 resistance level. The pair exited from the medium-term downward sloping channel but the momentum is too weak to suppose more gains.

The RSI is pointing marginally up in the negative territory, while the stochastic posted a bullish crossover within its %K and %D lines, approaching the overbought region.

Should the price retreat, the 61.8% Fibonacci at 128.70 which the bears were unable to break this week could provide immediate support. Moving lower, the focus will shift to the seven-month low of 127.24 ahead of the 125.10-126.30 area.

In the alternative scenario, traders would be eagerly looking for a break above 131.20 to increase buying orders. If that’s the case, the rally could last until the 50.0% Fibonacci at 133.10, which overlaps with the 50-day simple moving average (SMA). If bullish forces appear even stronger, the 134.50 mark and the 200-day SMA at 136.85 could be another resistance to keep in mind.

All in all, USDJPY is lacking direction in the short-term timeframe; however, in the bigger outlook the market is still bearish.