The USD is mostly higher across the board, especially vs. commodity currencies as stocks, metals, and crude trade south. We also see USDJPY trading significantly higher this week with US yeilds. Pair is in a bullish impulse and there can be easily room for more gains within a projected five-wave cycle at around 148/150 when looking at the daily chart where we are tracking a higher degree wave V of a five-wave bullish impulse.
Wave five is a motive wave, so should be structured by five subwaves, meaning be aware of more gains after a set-back on 4h cahrt, as nothing moves in straight line.
Interesting support on dips can be at 143/142 area.
