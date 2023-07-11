USDJPY made a sharp reversal in 2022 on a daily chart, and touched 126-130 area after BoJ policy YCC adjustment back in December. However, that drop appears completed as we have seen a strong bullish reversal in the last few months, but it's just another corrective recovery that can be now slowly approaching the end.
It's ideally an A-B-C move up to 145 resistance area from where a bearish turn can already be happening with a current drop that can be the first leg of a bearish impulse, or possibly still subwave A of a corrective wave (4) pullback. But in either case, we think there will be more weakness after the rally to 142-143.
We are also watching COT data of the japanese Yen and it shows extreme levels for Large speculators (green). It means that we may see some slow down of a current bear move, or even rally in the months ahead.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1000 in choppy session
EUR/USD lost its traction and declined below 1.1000 after having touched at fresh multi-month high above 1.1020. With the US Dollar struggling to extend its rebound amid improving risk mood, the pair's losses remain limited ahead of Wednesday's key US inflation data.
GBP/USD retreat from 15-month highs, trades near 1.2900
GBP/USD staged a downward correction and declined to the 1.2900 area from the 15-month high it set above 1.2930 in the early European session. Following a mixed opening, Wall Street's main indexes edge higher, helping the pair stay in positive territory.
Gold clings to modest daily gains near $1,930
Gold price pulled away to $1,930 from the daily high it touched near $1,940 in the European session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rose toward 4% in the American session and erased a large portion of its daily losses, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Tether, USDC signal incoming price rally, while Circle CEO builds a case for China’s CBDC
Stablecoins with the largest market capitalization in the crypto ecosystem, USD Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) signal upcoming volatility in Bitcoin and altcoin prices through on-chain metrics.
Nio Stock Forecast: NIO pulls back after conquering $11 level
UPDATE: Nio stock lost 1.8% in the first half hour on Tuesday after opening up as much as 2.5% higher at $11.05. The NASDAQ Composite is slightly lower at the same time due to news that the company will reduce the share of megacap stocks in its NASDAQ 100 index.