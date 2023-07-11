Share:

USDJPY made a sharp reversal in 2022 on a daily chart, and touched 126-130 area after BoJ policy YCC adjustment back in December. However, that drop appears completed as we have seen a strong bullish reversal in the last few months, but it's just another corrective recovery that can be now slowly approaching the end.

It's ideally an A-B-C move up to 145 resistance area from where a bearish turn can already be happening with a current drop that can be the first leg of a bearish impulse, or possibly still subwave A of a corrective wave (4) pullback. But in either case, we think there will be more weakness after the rally to 142-143.

We are also watching COT data of the japanese Yen and it shows extreme levels for Large speculators (green). It means that we may see some slow down of a current bear move, or even rally in the months ahead.