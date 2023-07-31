USDJPY is retesting the 142 – 143 resistance zone as a larger 3-3-5 regular A-B-C flat correction, where wave C can be already in final stages. So, still watch out for strong bears, especially if we will get sharp or impulsive intraday reversal down. Bearish confirmation is below 138 level.
