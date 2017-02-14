USDJPY holding first support at 113.30/40 re-targets 113.80/85
Daily Forecast - 14 February 2017
AUDUSD Spot
AUDUSD minor resistance at 7650/55 but above here re-targets the most important resistance of the day at 7688/98. Be ready to buy a break above 7705 to target 7740/44 then strong resistance at 7760/65.
Failure to beat 7650 retests the most important support of the day at 7620/10. Further losses this week target a short term buying opportunity at 7575/65, with stops below 7545. Just be aware that a break below here is a sell signal targeting 7525 then strong support at 7495/85.
USDJPY Spot
USDJPY holding first support at 113.30/40 re-targets 113.80/85 & yesterday's high at 114.06/16 with resistance at 114.20/30. Exit longs here & try shorts at 114.40/50 with stops above 114.90.
First support at 113.30/40 should hold the downside once again but longs need stops below 113.00. Further losses however target 112.75 & perhaps as far as very minor support at 112.55/50. However look for a buying opportunity at 112.35/30 with stops below 111.90.
EURUSD Spot
EURUSD bears remain in control but holding support at 1.0590/80 allows a recovery to a selling opportunity at 1.0640/50. Try shorts with stops above 1.0685. On further gains look for a selling opportunity at 1.0710/20, with stops above 1.0740.
First support at 1.0590/80 but this is unlikely to hold the downside all week, so as we wrote yesterday, longs are risky. Further losses this week target good support at 1.0535/25 for profit taking on shorts as we becomd oversold but again, longs in a bear trend are never a good idea.
GBPUSD spot
GBPUSD holding above 1.2485/80 retests resistance at 1.2530/40 then minor resistance at 1.2570/80, also last week's high. On a break higher this week look for 1.2600 then 1.2630 before the January high at 1.2670/73. Further gains test the February high so far at 1.2703/07.
Minor support at 1.2485/80 but below here retests support at 1.2435/30. Further losses however risk a retest of support at 1.2350/40. Again, longs need stops below 1.2320. A break lower targets 1.2260/55 for a short term buying opportunity, but longs need stops below 1.2230.
Gold Spot
Gold bounced back to the 1228/1226 area but this resistance could hold now, seeing a return to 1222/21 & 1219. Exit any shorts here & try longs down to our buying opportunity at 1217/16. A low for the day ( & probably for the week in fact) is expected but longs need stops below 1212.
Minor resistance at 1226/28 but try to buy a break above here as this keeps bulls in control for today targeting minor resistance at 1235/36. If we continue higher look for strong resistance at 1242/44. Try shorts again with stops above 1248. A break higher however is therefore a buy signal despite overbought conditions targeting quite strong resistance at 1255/56. This should hold if tested duroing this week, for a dip back to the mid 1240 area perhaps.
